UW-Parkside to stage 'The Penelopiad'

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theatre Arts Department will welcome back live audiences with "The Penelopiad" by Margaret Atwood, running Oct. 15-24 in the Black Box Theatre of the Picken Center, 900 Wood Road.

Atwood, a celebrated Canadian author, is best known for her novel, "The Handmaid’s Tale," recently adapted into an award-winning HBO series.

“It’s an incredibly inventive and moving retelling of the ancient myth,” said director Fabrice Conte-Williamson. In the play, Atwood reimagines famous episodes from "The Odyssey," but from Penelope’s perspective. “She’s no longer the patient and faithful wife of Odysseus as traditionally depicted,” explained Conte-Williamson. “She’s rebellious and speaks up for herself.” He notes that the show intentionally elevates the voices of women and marginalized communities.

Delaina Kuzelka, a junior theater arts major at UW-Parkside, plays the role of Penelope among a cast of 13 performers and is equally enthusiastic about the upcoming production.

“The show was entirely developed as a collaborative, creative effort and features original music, singing and movement," said Kuzelka. "It is like nothing else we’ve ever presented on our stages.”

Performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There is also a 10 a.m. performance Oct. 22. There is no fee for tickets but seats must be reserved; go to uwp.edu/therita.

