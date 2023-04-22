The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced its 2023 Sport Management Conference, sponsored by the UW-Parkside Sport Management Program, will be held on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This conference brings together sport industry professionals, high school students and UW-Parkside students and alumni, to discuss the current trends and future of the sport business.

The eonference will be held in the UW-Parkside Student Center Ballroom and will begin at 9 a.m. with the opening session with Chancellor Debbie Ford. The Social Media and Fan Engagement session will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The day will continue with the Diversity in Sport session at 10:30 a.m. followed by the keynote address at noon. The keynote speaker will be Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The day with will conclude with The Sports Brand session, a discussion about new brands and rebranding in sport, at 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/departments/hesm/sportmanagementconference.cfm