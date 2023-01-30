UW-Parkside to host new portrait series

SOMERS — "The Passions Project/LGBTQ+ Racine," presented by Racine native and art activist Heidi Wagner, will be on display through March 10 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Library Art Space, 900 Wood Road. Wagner’s work encourages people to “Be you. Be celebrated.”

Through this series, Wagner tells the stories of the members of her own queer community as a way of creating social connection and building a safe, inclusive community that welcomes and affirms all.

“When you see people engaged in their passion you no longer see how they are different from you," said Wagner, photographer and creator of The Passions Movement. "You see a way to connect.”

Throughout the process of photographing Racine residents, Wagner has become woven into a tapestry of stories and experiences which are shared in the exhibit.

“I was a queer kid growing up here," she recalls. "I’ve left and returned, and have lived the change that has happened. To see this work being supported and embraced feels like coming full circle. There is more work to be done, but it is amazing to me that this is happening here, now.”

Wagner has partnered with the United Way of Racine County and the Racine Arts Council to capture the stories and passions of local multigenerational queer persons through the art-based, community-impact photo installation.