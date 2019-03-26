SOMERS — Jonah Goldberg, author of “Suicide of the West: How the Rebirth of Tribalism, Populism, Nationalism, and Identity Politics Is Destroying American Democracy,” will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road.
This free question and answer session will be moderated by Ross Astoria, UW-Parkside political science and law professor. Students will also be given a chance to engage with Goldberg and offer their own questions in this unique forum.
Goldberg is the senior editor for the National Review, a prominent analyst with several New York Times best-selling books to his name, a fellow of the National Review Institute and has been named as one of top 50 political commentators in America by The Atlantic magazine. In 2011, he was named the Robert J. Novak Journalist of the year at the Conservative Political Action Conference. He has written on politics, media and culture for a wide variety of publications, and has appeared on numerous television and radio programs.
For more information, go to uwp.edu/goldberg.
