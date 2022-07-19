 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-Parkside to host 'Alan Goldsmith Memorial Exhibition'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

SOMERS —  The "Alan Goldsmith Memorial Exhibition" will be on exhibit July 20-Aug. 19 at the University of Wisconsin Parkside Fine Arts Gallery in the Picken Center, 900 Wood Road. The public is invited to a reception and remembrance of Professor Goldsmith from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Goldsmith’s art reflects his varied life. He exhibited at Wisconsin museums and at other state and national exhibitions. Travel, specifically his lifelong passion for the study of all things Egypt, influenced his work.

At UW-Parkside, Goldsmith taught graphic design, web design, package design, typography, digital photography and computer illustration. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2011. Goldsmith was active on the Kenosha Public Museum’s Foundation Board and the Kenosha Public Museum’s Board of Trustees.

Lisa Marie Barber, Goldsmith’s close friend and colleague, reflected on his life and contributions.

People are also reading…

“Alan is truly missed by his family, friends, and community," said Barber. "There are so many wonderful stories to share about his kindness and contributions,” she said. “Seeing his artwork in this exhibition will bring back memories for those who knew him. For others, they will get a sample of Alan’s talent, curiosity and range both as an artist and human. He made a rich life for himself and he truly enjoyed it.”

For more information, visit: uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

Alan Goldsmith

Goldsmith
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News