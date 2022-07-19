UW-Parkside to host 'Alan Goldsmith Memorial Exhibition'

SOMERS — The "Alan Goldsmith Memorial Exhibition" will be on exhibit July 20-Aug. 19 at the University of Wisconsin Parkside Fine Arts Gallery in the Picken Center, 900 Wood Road. The public is invited to a reception and remembrance of Professor Goldsmith from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Goldsmith’s art reflects his varied life. He exhibited at Wisconsin museums and at other state and national exhibitions. Travel, specifically his lifelong passion for the study of all things Egypt, influenced his work.
At UW-Parkside, Goldsmith taught graphic design, web design, package design, typography, digital photography and computer illustration. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2011. Goldsmith was active on the Kenosha Public Museum’s Foundation Board and the Kenosha Public Museum’s Board of Trustees.
Lisa Marie Barber, Goldsmith’s close friend and colleague, reflected on his life and contributions.
“Alan is truly missed by his family, friends, and community," said Barber. "There are so many wonderful stories to share about his kindness and contributions,” she said. “Seeing his artwork in this exhibition will bring back memories for those who knew him. For others, they will get a sample of Alan’s talent, curiosity and range both as an artist and human. He made a rich life for himself and he truly enjoyed it.”
For more information, visit: uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.