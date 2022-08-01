UW-Parkside to host 'Alan Goldsmith Memorial Exhibition' (copy)

Goldsmith’s art reflects his varied life. He exhibited at Wisconsin museums and at other state and national exhibitions. Travel, specifically his lifelong passion for the study of all things Egypt, influenced his work.

“Alan is truly missed by his family, friends, and community," said Barber. "There are so many wonderful stories to share about his kindness and contributions,” she said. “Seeing his artwork in this exhibition will bring back memories for those who knew him. For others, they will get a sample of Alan’s talent, curiosity and range both as an artist and human. He made a rich life for himself and he truly enjoyed it.”