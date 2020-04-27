UW-Parkside: Ranger men add three players for next season

UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel announced the signing of three recruits to National Letters of Intent in a news release last week.
The Rangers will welcome Brady Olson of Cuba City High School, Josiah Palmer of Flossmoor, Ill., and Homewood-Flossmoor High School and Bryce Prochaska of Dodgeville via Judson University this fall. They’ll join Colin O’Rourke and Nick Brown, who signed with Parkside in November.
“With the players we signed early and the addition of these three recruits we feel great about the depth we’ve created on our roster,” Reigel said.
“Our practices are going to be very competitive, and that should make us a much tougher team both physically and mentally. I love the potential of this group and the character of these young men. They are going to be outstanding representatives of our university and of Parkside basketball.”
Olson, a 6-foot guard, was a three-time All-Conference honoree, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first-team All-State and Associated Press All-State honorable mention. He scored over 1,400 points in his career at Cuba City and led to his team to a 25-0 record this season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reigel coached Olson’s father, Aaron, for one season as an assistant at UW-Platteville.
“Brady is a hard-nosed competitor who knows how to help his team win games,” Reigel said. “His strength and quickness make him a very good on-ball defender and allow him to attack the rim on offense. He will also be a major threat from the 3-point line as he gets comfortable at the college level. The thing we like most about Brady is that he is a gym rat. He just loves to be around the game.”
Palmer, a 6-2 guard, was first-team All-Conference and All-State honorable mention and led his team to a pair of regional championships.
“Josiah is one of those guys that has flown under the radar,” Reigel said. “He had a very good senior year and is only going to get better. He has the ability to shoot the ball well behind the 3-point line, so that helps address one of our weaknesses from this past season. He also has the athleticism to develop into a very good defender on the perimeter.”
Prochaska, meanwhile, brings size as a 6-8 center. He led Judson, an NAIA program, in 2019-20 in scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per game) and was second with 26 blocks. The Rangers got a good look at Prochaska on Nov. 30, when he went for 25 points and five rebounds in Parkside’s 75-53 victory at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
At Dodgeville, Prochaska was first-team All-Conference as a senior and second-team All-Conference as a junior.
“Bryce is someone we feel very fortunate to get as a transfer for this upcoming season,” Reigel said. “He gives us some much-needed size on the interior, and it helps that he is very mobile. His skill set is going to fit very well into our offense, and defensively he gives us another presence around the rim and on the glass. And it doesn’t hurt that he played very well against us last year.”
