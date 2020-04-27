UW-Parkside: Ranger men add three players for next season

“Brady is a hard-nosed competitor who knows how to help his team win games,” Reigel said. “His strength and quickness make him a very good on-ball defender and allow him to attack the rim on offense. He will also be a major threat from the 3-point line as he gets comfortable at the college level. The thing we like most about Brady is that he is a gym rat. He just loves to be around the game.”

Palmer, a 6-2 guard, was first-team All-Conference and All-State honorable mention and led his team to a pair of regional championships.

“Josiah is one of those guys that has flown under the radar,” Reigel said. “He had a very good senior year and is only going to get better. He has the ability to shoot the ball well behind the 3-point line, so that helps address one of our weaknesses from this past season. He also has the athleticism to develop into a very good defender on the perimeter.”

Prochaska, meanwhile, brings size as a 6-8 center. He led Judson, an NAIA program, in 2019-20 in scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.1 per game) and was second with 26 blocks. The Rangers got a good look at Prochaska on Nov. 30, when he went for 25 points and five rebounds in Parkside’s 75-53 victory at the DeSimone Gymnasium.