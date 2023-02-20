SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th "Parkside National Print Exhibition" Feb. 14-July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery on campus, 900 Wood Road. There will be a free public reception, announcement of awards and juror’s remarks from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2. A full-color catalog will accompany this exhibition.

It's been more than 30 years since the first show opened at UW-Parkside. For three decades, the exhibition has shown some of the finest examples of original prints from artists nationwide. It is one of the longest-running competitive print exhibitions in the Midwest. The exhibition was founded at UW-Parkside in 1987 by printmaking professor Doug DeVinny. This tradition continues without size limitations in the recently renamed Emile H. Mathis Gallery in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities.

The juror is Barry Carlsen, printmaker and co-founder of Vox Populi Print Collective. Carlsen curated Big Ten(t) University of Wisconsin Alumni Artist Showcase, a 60-artist show presented in Chicago, New York and Madison, and UW Alumni Art fair at ArtHelix Gallery. His work has been exhibited nationally and in Europe. Public collections include universities and corporations across the country.

For more information, go to uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm