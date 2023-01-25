UW-Parkside gallery hosts 'Medusa and Midas' exhibit

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Mathis Gallery will host "Medusa and Midas," a new work by Melissa Scherrer Paré and Mike Paré Jan. 31-April 7.

Through a range of mediums including silk painting, paper pulp sculpture and drawing, these artists invite viewers to engage with a variety of pictoral and sculptural questions. The works explore the energy that ensues from two forces coexisting.

Melissa Scherrer Paré’s work uses the detritus of domestic life to create beauty out of the mundane. Paper from credit card statements, medical records, daughter’s old schoolwork, receipts, coupons are shredded and mixed as ingredients into paper pulp. The pulp is sculpted over objects from recycling including chianti wine bottles, corporate branded water canteens and used skin lotion containers, transforming them into sculptural vessels.

Her silk madhala-like paintings pull from popular motifs found in domestic textiles (bedspreads, curtains, tea towels) and clothing patterns created for "mature women." She reorganizes these patterns, adding color, organic lines and free flowing shapes to form intricate mandalas.

Although substantial in detail these pieces have a tendency to go off the structural rails as the intuitive linework strays away from the precise designs of familiar domestic patterns they originate from. The imperfections begin to form their own patterns building a visual arrangement of their own.

These events will be held in conjunction with the exhibit:

A two-person artist talk, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bedford Hall.

Melissa Scherrer Paré will instruct the "Paper Pulp Workshop," 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, ceramics studio.

Exhibit reception, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

"Drawing Workshop" with Mike Paré on a later date yet to be determined.

Melissa received her master of fine arts from the University of Illinois Chicago and bachelor of fine arts from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has exhibited her work nationally.