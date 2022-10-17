 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW-Parkside galleries host 'Le’Andra LeSeur: As Night Comes Again'

SOMERS — "Le’Andra LeSeur: As Night Comes Again" will be on exhibit through Nov. 18 in the Foundation Gallery at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

This exhibition presents a selection of work created in the last five years that epitomizes multidisciplinarity and synthesizes the movement of a body, and of a body of work, over time.

The community is invited to three upcoming events with Le’Andra LeSeur:

  • Wednesday, Oct .26, 2-3 p.m., artist talk, Main Stage Theater
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m., reception, Foundation Gallery
  • Thursday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., conversation with Le’Andra LeSeur at the Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave., Racine.

LeSeur is a multidisciplinary artist whose work encompasses a range of media including video, installation, photography, painting and performance. LeSeur’s body of work, a celebration of Blackness, queerness and femininity, seeks to dismantle systems of power and achieve transcendence and liberation through perseverance. Through the insertion of her body and voice into her work, she provides her audience with an opportunity to contemplate themes such as identity, family, Black grief and joy, the experience of invisibility, and what it means to take up space as a queer Black woman — a rejection of the stereotypes which attempt to push these identities to the margins.

