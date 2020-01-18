UW-Parkside: Defense rises to the challenge for Rangers
UW-Parkside: Defense rises to the challenge for Rangers

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team got down right defensive on Saturday.

After trailing 24-23 at halftime, the Rangers tightened the defensive screws and beat Ashland 57-45 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers. 

The Rangers held the Eagles (8-9, 1-8 GLIAC) to 11 points in the second half and 35 percent shooting in the game.

"It was a great defensive effort," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "Our big men did a great job of playing physical inside and our perimeter defenders did well to lock down their shooters."

For the Rangers (10-7, 6-3 GLIAC), Solomon Oraegbu scored 14 points, Brandon Trimble had 12 and Brandon Hau added 11. Vinson Sigmon Jr. had nine points, five rebounds and three assists. 

Women

ASHLAND 92, PARKSIDE 66: The Rangers' eight-game winning streak came to an end after falling to the undefeated, No. 3-ranked Eagles in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium. 

The Rangers (10-7, 7-2) got 20 points and eight rebounds from Carolina Rahkonen, while Taylor Stephen with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.  The Eagles improved to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the GLIAC.

