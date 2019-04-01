SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Music Department and the College of Arts and Humanities will present a special music performance at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road.
Performers are Sahoko Sato Timpone, mezzo-soprano, and Professor Fumi Nishikiori-Nakayma, piano. The free concert will include works by Brahms, Beethoven, “Japanese Tanka Poetry” and “Siete Canciones Populares Españolas.”
Timpone, assistant professor of voice at Florida State University, was born in Tokyo and grew up in Germany and the United States. She is the recipient of multiple grants and awards. As a concert soloist, she has performed with the Seattle Symphony, Oregon Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony, New York Choral Society, and with the New York Symphonic Ensemble among many other groups. She has performed at many prestigious venues such as the Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She will release her first solo CD titled "Japonisme" later this year.
Nishikiori-Nakayama is an adjunct faculty member of the Carthage Music Department as well as the UW-Parkside Music Department. She is a Juilliard School Dalcroze Institute certified instructor of Dalcroze eurhythmics and often gives demonstrations and lectures to music teachers and students in the Midwest. She frequently performs as a member of Cecilia Trio, and also collaborates with greater Milwaukee and Chicago area artists.
Free parking is available after 6:30 pm.
