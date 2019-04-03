The past few years have brought impressive economic and community growth to Racine County. However, economic viability is not the only thing required to attract business and industry … and people. Another consideration: Are there fun and interesting things to do to help achieve that elusive yet ever-important work-life balance?
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is uniquely positioned to not only provide quality education to Racine County residents resulting in valued employees for local companies and organizations, but also to offer enjoyable art, entertainment, and recreation that help make Racine a fun and attractive community.
Most entertainment organizations are focused on one specific form or medium. At UW-Parkside, the array of activities and entertainment options include NCAA athletics, science presentations and conversations, foreign films, theatre performances, art exhibits, and concerts. In other words, UW-Parkside has something for everyone.
Recreation
The nationally recognized Wayne E. Dannehl Cross Country Course, located adjacent to the beautiful Petrifying Springs Park, is home to university and high school competitions, as well as a place that outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy year-round. The Sports & Activity Center also provides workout and athletic facilities and is the home to Ranger Athletics and exciting Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
Science
The Science Night series, presented by the College of Natural and Health Sciences and created by Physics Professor Dr. Paul Mohazzabi, features lectures and discussions on math and science topics making today’s headlines. Science Night is free the second Wednesday of each month during the fall and spring semesters.
The arts
For those who enjoy the arts, UW-Parkside’s Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities provides a large selection of venues, performances, activities, and galleries. Bedford Concert Hall is home to the university’s talented bands, orchestras and choirs, and allows the community to not only enjoy outstanding performances, but participate in an enriching experience such as the community band, community orchestra, or Master Singers.
The UW-Parkside Community Band is a 65-member adult ensemble that performs four concerts each academic season in Bedford Hall. The ensemble performs original works for band, orchestral transcriptions, contemporary compositions, and popular selections.
The UW-Parkside Community Orchestra provides community musicians with an orchestral environment in which to perform. The Community Orchestra includes university students as well as alumni, staff and other instrumentalists from the community. The orchestra plays four season concerts from baroque to contemporary styles in the Bedford Concert Hall.
For those who want to sing in a choir that specializes in extended masterworks and performs frequently with full orchestra, UW-Parkside offers the Master Singers. This group allows members of the community to be a part of an awesome choir with a rich tradition of choral excellence.
Jazz Week brings world-class musicians and jazz experts to the Bedford Concert Hall each spring. Past performers include Adam Nussbaum’s “Leadbelly Project,” the Josh Berman Quartet, Kris Davis & Borderlands Trio, Greg Ward & Onye Ozuzu, and Henry Johnson, as well as the Parkside jazz faculty and local high school jazz ensembles.
The Black Box and Main Stage theatres play host to UW-Parkside’s award-winning Theatre Arts Department.
The Fine Arts, Mathis, and Foundation art galleries provide opportunities to view and even display works of art for everyone from professionals to amateurs.
UW-Parkside’s annual Foreign Film Series has been bringing internationally acclaimed films to Racine residents for 37 years. The 2018–2019 lineup in the UW Parkside Student Center Cinema featured 14 films that have received praise from audiences around the world. A season pass is just $27; the cost for students and seniors is $25, and all season ticket holders receive three free guest passes.
Fifty years ago, UW-Parkside was created by the community for the community. Since the doors first opened, the university has always been a place of learning and enrichment adding to the quality of life in Racine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.