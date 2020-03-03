UW-Parkside basketball: Women win GLIAC quarterfinal over Northern Michigan

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball got through the first step of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
Now comes a somewhat more difficult second step.
The fourth-seeded Rangers turned a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead with a third-quarter run and carried it through for an 80-67 victory over fifth-seeded Northern Michigan in a GLIAC quarterfinal game in the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.
The reward for Parkside (16-13) is a trip to Ashland, Ohio, against the top-seeded Eagles for a GLIAC semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats (13-16) led 39-36 at halftime and bumped their lead to 46-39 two minutes into the third quarter, but the Rangers came alive and went on a 17-0 run over the next seven minutes for a 56-46 lead with 1:20 left in the quarter.
After Northern Michigan got within seven in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Rangers’ Alisha Murphy and Courtney Schoenbeck made back-to-back 3-point baskets for a 68-55 lead. The Wildcats got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Rahkonen and Alyssa Nelson each made key free throws down the final stretch.
All five Parkside starters scored in double figures, led by Carolina Rahkonen with 20 points, her third straight 20-point performance. Nelson had 16 points and eight rebounds, Taylor Stephen had 15 points and seven assists, and Murphy and Aina Cabrero Sinol each had 13 points.
Jessica Schultz led Northern Michigan with 19 points and Erin Honkala had 12 points and 11 rebounds.