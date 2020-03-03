UW-Parkside basketball: Women win GLIAC quarterfinal over Northern Michigan

The UW-Parkside women’s basketball got through the first step of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Now comes a somewhat more difficult second step.

The fourth-seeded Rangers turned a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead with a third-quarter run and carried it through for an 80-67 victory over fifth-seeded Northern Michigan in a GLIAC quarterfinal game in the DeSimone Gymnasium on the Parkside campus in Somers.

The reward for Parkside (16-13) is a trip to Ashland, Ohio, against the top-seeded Eagles for a GLIAC semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Wildcats (13-16) led 39-36 at halftime and bumped their lead to 46-39 two minutes into the third quarter, but the Rangers came alive and went on a 17-0 run over the next seven minutes for a 56-46 lead with 1:20 left in the quarter.

After Northern Michigan got within seven in the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Rangers’ Alisha Murphy and Courtney Schoenbeck made back-to-back 3-point baskets for a 68-55 lead. The Wildcats got no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Rahkonen and Alyssa Nelson each made key free throws down the final stretch.