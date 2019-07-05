Andrew Gavin, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Director of Athletics for the past two years, has signed a contract extension through June 30, 2024. Gavin's new agreement went into effect July 1.
"Andrew has led Parkside Athletics during an important change in conference affiliation, and has enhanced the image and reputation of Ranger Athletics on campus and in the community," said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. "There is a new sense of Ranger pride and I look forward to having Andrew continue his successful leadership."
Gavin joined UW-Parkside in August 2017 and leads the Rangers' 15 varsity sport programs. Gavin has guided UW-Parkside to become a full-time member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), launched the Ranger Impact Fund and Parkside Athletics Corporate Partners Program, overseen facility improvements including the Jim Koch Wrestling Center and Duane McLean '86 Sports Leadership Center, negotiated a new sports medicine partnership with Aurora Sports Health, and hired more than 30 new employees including four new head coaches and more than 15 graduate assistants.
"I feel very fortunate to have led Parkside Athletics over the past two years of exciting transition and growth," Gavin said.
"Thanks to the hard work of our energetic staff and partnership of our university leadership, we have our sights set on a bigger vision and brighter future. I thank Chancellor Ford for entrusting me with this opportunity and her support of Parkside Athletics. I remain humbled to be the Director of Athletics at UW-Parkside serving our student-athletes, this institution, our alumni, and our community."
Gavin is closely tied to athletics in the community as a member of the Kenosha YMCA Board of the Directors. In 2019 he was named by YLink (Young Leaders in Kenosha) as a Future 5 Young Professional Award recipient.
Gavin's career in college athletics included tenures at Centre College (2015-17), UW-Green Bay (2010-15), the University of Central Florida (2008-10), and the University of South Carolina Aiken (2006-08).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.