UW: Options opening up as Badger defense to get back Wohler

The University of Wisconsin football team should finally have the secondary their defensive coaches envisioned all offseason on the field against Maryland.

The Badgers' defensive backfield has slowly gotten injured players back into the fold over the past month, and safety Hunter Wohler, the last remaining starter who had been out of commission, returned to the practice field during the bye week. UW’s interim coach Jim Leonhard, the team’s safeties coach, said Wohler is expected to be available Saturday when the Badgers host Maryland for an 11 a.m. game.

Wohler’s return along with the health of cornerbacks Justin Clark, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Alexander Smith give the Badgers more versatility on defense and give them their best chance of slowing down an impressive group of Terrapins receivers.

“Injuries kind of hit us hard this whole season,” Clark, a senior cornerback, said. “We haven’t had our whole secondary together up until this point, so we’re excited to get everybody back. (Maryland has) a good group of guys, a real talented QB, guy who’s really good at extending plays and a good arm. We’ve got to go out and be locked in.”

Wohler wasn’t made available for interviews on Monday, but he might not be inserted back into the starting lineup immediately because of how well Kamo’i Latu, a junior, has been playing in his stead.

Latu has been a hard-hitter and earned the Big Ten defensive player of the week award for his two-interception performance against Northwestern in Leonhard’s first game as interim coach. Latu has started each game since Wohler’s injury in the opener against Illinois State and is tied for third-most tackles (37) and tied for the third-most pass break-ups (three) despite playing with a club on his hand the past two games. However, Latu said he won’t have to wear the club this week.

Latu said getting players like Wohler and Smith — who missed the first six games of the year with a hamstring injury — gives the defense flexibility.

“These guys have been here, they know this defense,” Latu said. “And just knowing that we have guys that can help out and just play a big role … it’s a big, big thing.”

Leonhard said Wohler’s addition brings back the potential for three-safety packages, among other wrinkles he can pull out of the playbook.

“It is exciting when you add another piece that was a productive player in your defense and really had a huge fall camp,” Leonhard said. “Excited about what he was going to do this season, and now it's, what's the best combination that we can use? We've had some great production out of (Kamo'i) and out of Torch (senior John Torchio).

“So it's finding the right balance with those guys and down the stretch hopefully will help us keep them fresh and be able to rotate through a little bit like I traditionally do, and I'm excited for the prospects of getting all three of them on the field at times, whether that's together or just rotating in keeping guys fresh throughout the game.”

Smith’s time away from the field was difficult. He was near a comeback at multiple points but had setbacks that prevented him from getting on the field. He worked at every rehab process available to him, and focused on his nutrition when he wasn’t receiving treatment.

Coaches raved about Smith’s leadership in the offseason, helping integrate three senior transfers to the cornerback group while setting an example with his strong play. He said not being able to perform due to the injury forced him to lead in different ways.

“I still had to be that guy in my room and on the team,” Smith said. “It was a challenge for me at first … But I think it was a good challenge in a way because it taught me to speak up more, what to say, when to talk, different things like that.”

Getting healthy in the secondary also allows the whole group to return to natural positions. Smith is the No. 1 outside corner, but has the ability to play in the slot if the matchup calls for it. The Terrapins have a deep group of receivers, led by slot man Rakim Jarrett, and Smith could be asked to jump inside to cover him. Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat could also leave Dort Jr. at slot cornerback on Jarrett while Smith and Jay Shaw man the outside.

Add in Clark, who can play both positions but has been an outside cornerback throughout the year, and the potential of using safeties in the slot and UW should be able to handle the three- and four-receiver packages that make up about 60% of Maryland’s offense, according to PFF.

The Terrapins' most-used formations feature a receiver aligned directly next to or behind another. This stacking alignment takes away defensive backs’ ability to jam one of the receivers off the line. Having its full complement of veteran corners who won’t be thrown off by those plays can only help UW.

“Everybody's a potential threat that we got to look out for,” Clark said. “We've got to come out on lockdown and do our assignments.”