UW notes: Hoosiers tuned to Badgers' frequency

UW tallied 342 total yards, 202 of which came from Mertz and the passing game. But it failed to score touchdowns on two red zone drives and scored a season-low six points despite having seven possessions end in Indiana territory.

An unusual Senior Day

The second game at Camp Randall this season was also potentially the final one for the team’s seniors.

UW’s final regular-season home game didn’t have its normal pageantry and pregame honoring of seniors and COVID-19 regulations kept almost all fans from the stadium.

“It was a bittersweet day today knowing that was my last game playing in Camp Randall,” senior tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “Time flies. I remember coming here as a recruit, I remember redshirting and running out of the tunnel the first time. I loved it a lot, cherishing every moment, every snap. I love it here, I love being a Badger. It’s almost over and you think about that a lot. I’m just trying to maximize my opportunity here these last few games.

“Yeah, it’s my last game at Camp Randall, but it’s not my last game as a Badger. Just going to keep rolling and try to do everything I can to help this team win.”