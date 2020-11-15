UW Notebook: Mertz shakes off rust, then finds his rhythm

He said he had symptoms for 4-5 days, including headaches, body aches, a sore throat and the loss of taste and smell.

“I guess it’s just the reality you live in now,” Mertz said of his reaction to testing positive. “For me, it was accepting it. Obviously, it hurt for a couple days, but you power through it.”

Mertz had two incompletions on the opening drive, one more than he had during his entire dazzling starting debut against Illinois. He was 1 of 5 at one point before hitting true freshman wide receiver Chimere Dike for 10 yards on third-and-7 on UW’s third series.

On the next play, Mertz found fullback Mason Stokke for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Mertz said he didn’t feel rusty. “It was just getting back in the swing of things,” he said. “After the first drive, it was like, ‘It’s go time. Were back to where we were.’ ”

Kendric Pryor had a drop early in the game and fellow senior Danny Davis had a pair of drops on plays that originally were ruled fumbles.

One of Mertz’s best throws of the night was to junior tight end Jake Ferguson for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was the fourth time Mertz and Ferguson have connected for scores already this season.