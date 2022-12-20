UW: Moore adds a dynamic punch

Braedyn Moore may have known that he would play at a high level in college, according to his high school coach, but one couldn’t discern that while watching practice.

“He worked hard,” said Nick Yordy, football coach at Stephen T. Badin High School. “He was a hard worker in practice, those type of things, which is a little uncharacteristic, especially when kids get these ratings and all their stars and those type of things. But every day, he worked hard to practice.

“He was a kid that would pick kids up on the team to make sure that they were at practice, were getting rides to practice, those type of things. I've never heard a teacher say anything bad about him in the classroom, so he's just kind of just all around, good kid, good parents and was raised right, and gets after it on the football field and in the classroom.”

Luke Fickell’s time on the recruiting trail as University of Wisconsin football coach has already paid dividends for this recruiting cycle with the verbal commitment of Moore, a four-star defensive back from Ohio.

Moore became one of four recruits from the 2023 class to declare their intentions to play for the Badgers last week, announcing his decision on Monday. Here are five things to know about the commit, where he told the UW coaching staff of his plans, his versatility in high school, and more.

Another former Bearcats commit

Moore, like cornerback Jonas Duclona, initially gave a verbal commitment to Cincinnati. The Hamilton, Ohio native previously announced his intentions to become a Bearcat prior to Duclona in April.

Then came news of Fickell leaving the future Big 12 Conference program for the Big Ten.

“I was really shocked because I heard from social media before I did (from) any of my coaches so it kind of threw me for a loop and it kind of wrecked my world a little bit because they were a big part of me committing to Cincinnati,” Moore said. “But that instantly told me that I need to start searching for more opportunities if I wasn't going to go there anymore. So that's what I did.”

Moore holds a close relationship with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Colin Hitschler, who has been reported to join Fickell in Madison. UW’s athletic department has not yet announced any new additions to the staff, though Hitschler’s name is listed in the school’s directory as an assistant coach.

The recruit decided to take the official visit to UW.

Experiencing Madison

That trip took place the weekend of Dec. 9-11.

“It was really great. A lot of things to see out there,” Moore said. “It was snowing as soon as I got there. Got in about six o'clock. Had a lot of steak. Had steak almost every day.

“When we first got there we had dinner at a steakhouse next to the Capitol. The next day we had tours — the facility tours, campus tours.”

True freshman safety Austin Brown was Moore’s host, and the recruit also met fellow first-year Badger and Brown’s roommate Aidan Vaughan. Moore also received the opportunity to look inside Camp Randall Stadium.

What stood out the most to Moore were the players and UW’s facilities.

“The kids, I can really relate to a lot of them,” Moore said. “They were … like-minded kids, and they remind me of myself and kids I go to school with now. That felt comfortable to see.

“And then obviously the coaches being there was really comfortable for me too since I built the relationship with a majority of the coaches there. The strength coach, obviously coach Fick, coach Hitschler, coach (Mike Tressel), all those guys.”

Why Wisconsin?

Moore, rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports and On3, also considered Indiana and West Virginia before deciding to become part of the Badgers’ 2023 class.

“I committed to Wisconsin because it's a great program. It's Big Ten,” Moore said. “It’s also a public Ivy league school so they’re good with academics. I think anyone's seeing Wisconsin on my résumé would be a plus for me, and I feel like Big Ten football as well I deserve to play and I think that I could play at that level. And obviously the coaches, all the relationships I have with the coaches is a big part of it, too.”

Another versatile playmaker heading to UW

Moore excelled at a variety of roles on both sides of the ball for Badin. The recruit’s junior season showed an emerging player, recording 61 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns on offense according to the Greater Catholic League website. He also made an impact defensively, registering 54 tackles, seven interceptions and two pick-sixes.

This season showed Moore again making significant contributions to Badin, catching 79 passes for 1,039 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense according to the Greater Catholic League. He also racked up 45 tackles, four interceptions and six passes defended.

“He’s a pretty special athlete for us, especially at the high school level,” Yordy said. “His sophomore year, he started for us and really never came off the field. He played a lot of corner for us on defense just because he's able to kind of shut down half the field at the high school level because teams were not willing to throw at him.

“Offensively, he did pretty much everything. He was a slot receiver for us. He would line up at quarterback, a little bit of Wildcat, have some rushing touchdowns for us this year as well and then return kickoffs, return punts as well. And throughout his career, had some returns for touchdowns in that area as well.

“Something else, he was voted offensive player of the year in our conference, and then in our Southwest District, he was voted defensive player of the year. So he's got some athletic ability, no doubt.”