UW: Mertz showed he's Wisconsin's best quarterback.

To that point, Mertz was putting up his best performance of the season against a Power Five opponent. Mertz was 8 of 10 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown on those two series, including back-to-back completions to Chimere Dike for a combined 54 yards and the score on UW’s last possession of the half. He stepped into crucial throws, including a pass to Pryor for 13 yards on which he was whacked by star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Mertz and the offense got the ball to open the third quarter with a chance to take a lead for the first time but failed to do anything with it. Mertz was pressured and hit from his blind side on a play-action pass on the first play, then a short run set up the third-and-9 on which Hill’s hit ended Mertz’s day.

Senior center Kayden Lyles — who made his first start this season after Joe Tippmann was poked in the eye during warmups — said Michigan hadn’t shown the pressures it executed with Hill or other cornerbacks this season. Hill said blitzing is new to him this season and had just seven snaps on which he was counted as a pass rusher this season, according to Pro Football Focus. No other Michigan defensive back had more than five snaps as a pass rusher entering the game.