UW: Mertz not the only offensive problem

"It's trusting my process and I'm working through stuff," he said. "It's working to be more complete, play better football and score some touchdowns."

One area that Chryst said he expects improvement is with Mertz and his communication with the running backs. The Badgers gained 74 yards on 28 carries for an average of 2.6 yards per rush against Notre Dame. The 74 rushing yards were a season low for the Badgers.

During two different series in the third quarter, running backs Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo weren't in the right spots in the lineup. Prior to the snap, Mertz moved them from the slot to the backfield.

"It's making sure that they know it," Chryst said of the running backs. "If they don't, they go to him. We didn't have a lot of game plan specific things that way, where it should have been tricky or anything."

The Badgers' have also hit a rough spot with third-down conversions. The Badgers are 13 of 47 on third downs (27.7%) through three games. They were 1 of 14 against Notre Dame.

Wisconsin ranked seventh in the Big Ten last season with a third-down conversion rate of 38%.

"We've been in good situations and haven't converted well," Chryst aid. "Third-and-shorts aren't at a percentage that we would like. It would be a lot easier if it were one guy or one thing to replace or fix. That goes on me and on us. We've got to get that corrected, and that's stating the obvious."

