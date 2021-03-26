UW men: How Gard plans to build the Badgers in the transfer era

The unofficial start of the 2021-22 season for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program will come in about 2½ months when players return to campus for an eight-week summer session.

What the roster will look like at that point is anybody’s guess, and that includes coach Greg Gard.

While that may sound unsettling, Gard considers it part of the job in an era where players are more willing than ever to pack their bags and find a new home.

According to a website that tracks player movement — verbalcommits.com — there were 800-plus names in the NCAA transfer portal as of Wednesday morning. That’s roughly double the amount (439) from the same day a year ago.

“I think you talk to any coach in the country, nobody’s going to tell you that they feel settled because we’re all dealing with the same thing,” Gard said earlier this week. “That’s just the generation we’re in right now.

“Transferring, it’s just like every other component in recruiting. It’s gone from 10, 15, 20 years ago, it was looked at as taboo. ‘Transfers, oh, my God, what’s wrong?’ Now, it’s like 40% (of players) will change schools.”