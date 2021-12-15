UW: McIntosh recruitment signals new route for Badgers

Tommy McIntosh will be easy to spot when he’s around University of Wisconsin wide receivers.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide out is a three-star prospect in the Badgers 2022 recruiting class and was the first among UW's 13 prospects to sign and submit his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. McIntosh will have at least 3 inches on all of his teammates at the position.

McIntosh is a prime example of something Badgers receiver coach Alvis Whitted would like to do with his position — get bigger. The Badgers have mostly had receivers around 6-foot in recent seasons, but Whitted, a nine-year NFL veteran, has a vision of challenging defenses with bigger bodies that can create mismatches. That process began last season with landing four-star recruit Markus Allen (6-1, 215) and continues with McIntosh.

“This is the Big Ten; I truly prefer bigger guys that are athletic, that can run, that have a skill set indicative of playing receiver,” Whitted said. “Guys that can move around and can play inside.

“In other places I've had bigger receivers. I'm going to continue to keep that same philosophy. You want your outside guys (to) be 6-foot and above and good girth, good size, length, speed. All those things … and obviously good football players, too.”

McIntosh — a DeWitt, Michigan, product — possesses a blend of size, speed and athleticism that made him a desired recruit. He’s run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has a 36-inch vertical leap. He had scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Wake Forest and others, but chose UW in part because of how Whitted, UW head coach Paul Chryst and others made him feel on Zoom calls and on a visit this summer.

“From my very first Zoom call all the way until my official visit this summer, it was just a constant feel of they want me here and they're pursuing me and they really care about me as a person and my family had that same feel, too,” McIntosh said.

DeWitt played in Michigan’s Division 3 state championship game this season and McIntosh was a big reason why. He tallied 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns on 57 catches as a senior while also playing defensive back, the position some schools recruited him as.

He’s spoken with Whitted often through his recruiting process about how he can use his size to his advantage with the Badgers, who play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30.

“The biggest thing is just that big-play ability, the ability to take the top off of a defense at any time because of my size and my speed,” McIntosh. “I just feel like I have the ability to make a play at any time and anywhere on the field that I may be, and coach Whitted sees that and sees the opportunity and the ceiling that I have with the athletic abilities that I have.

“I played a lot of basketball growing up so that helped with my body control, I’d say. The ability to adjust to the ball and go up and get it and box guys out, kind of, for a jump ball. And I feel like over time, I've just gotten better and better at that.”

Whitted has helped some bigger-bodied receivers reach the NFL in his collegiate coaching career. At Colorado State, he helped Rashard Higgins (6-2, 200) and Michael Gallup (6-1, 205) become consensus first-team All-Americans, and later Preston Williams (6-5, 220) become a second-team All-American. Higgins now plays for the Cleveland Browns, Gallup is a starter for the Dallas Cowboys and Williams is with the Miami Dolphins.

McIntosh said Whitted’s track record was a selling point to join the Badgers, and he’s excited to learn finer points of the position from him.

UW will lose a trio of receivers after this season, with Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn exhausting their eligibility and Danny Davis likely to try to matriculate to the NFL. Pryor (568) and Davis (520) played the most snaps of any UW receiver this season. Their departures open up reps for players like Chimere Dike, Allen and possibly McIntosh if things go well for him after arriving next summer.

Bigger bodies on the outside can also help with run blocking, a significant role for UW wide receivers.

Former UW wide receiver Devin Chandler told The Athletic after he entered the transfer portal that there weren’t enough opportunities for receivers in the Badgers offense. McIntosh said he thought about that during his recruiting process, but felt that the Badgers’ passing game could create chances if players execute.

“Wisconsin is a run-first program, they've always been that way and probably will be for a while,” McIntosh said. “But that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities in the pass game. And that's the way that I feel. And I feel like if I do my job that, if the receiver position does their job that, those pass attempts will be there and the opportunities will also be there.”

Size won’t be the only determining factor in UW’s recruiting efforts at the receiver position, as Chryst said Monday they’ve also had success with average or below-average height. But if the Badgers can continue to land athletes like McIntosh and Vinny Anthony — a 6-1, three-star receiver out of Louisville, Kentucky, with impressive hands and ball skills — who can challenge defenses with wide catch radiuses and height mismatches, it could help a passing game that has lacked consistent explosive plays.

Speaking to a reporter Monday, McIntosh said the recruiting process has been an emotional ride.

“Excitement is a big one, and then almost relief. This whole recruitment process has been such a whirlwind,” McIntosh said. “It's been just dealing with it through COVID, it's been really confusing at times. So (it’s a) relief knowing that I made it out and I'm really happy with where I ended up and made my decision.”

