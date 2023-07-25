Jim Leonhard's coaching free agency is over.

The former University of Wisconsin interim coach and defensive coordinator will be a senior defensive analyst for Illinois, which is coached by former UW coach Bret Bielema. Analysts aren't allowed to be on-field coaches, nor go on the road to recruit, but they can help prepare game plans and conduct film reviews with players.

Illinois' 34-10 win over the Badgers last season was the final game of coach Paul Chryst's tenure and led to Leonhard's promotion to interim coach. Leonhard was in the running to be the Badgers top man, but athletic director Chris McIntosh chose to hire Luke Fickell.

"Excited to keep bringing in new #famILLy and all of their experience to @IlliniFootball," Bielema wrote in a tweet. "Welcome @jimleonhard and his family to #ILL"

UW is scheduled to play at Illinois on Oct. 21.

Leonhard had talks with the Philadelphia Eagles about their defensive coordinator opening this winter, but the sides decided to end the negotiations.

Leonhard was one of the best players in UW history, a former walk-on who became a three-time All-American. He's tied for the program record with 21 career interceptions and set multiple program records as a punt returner.

The Tony native went undrafted but carved out a 10-year NFL career before joining the coaching ranks. He started as UW’s defensive backs coach under Chryst and defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox in 2016. Wilcox left to be the coach at California the next offseason and Leonhard was elevated to coordinator. UW’s defense ranked in the top 10 nationally in total defense and scoring defense four times under Leonhard.

Leonhard's termination agreement with UW stated he had to mitigate the $1 million buyout paid to him if he's hired as a head coach or defensive coordinator for an NFL or FBS college team through Jan. 31, 2024. This hiring does not require him to repay UW.

Leonhard was hopeful last fall to be UW's coach, but will now help a Big Ten Conference rival.

“I know I'm capable of it,” Leonhard said about being UW’s coach last fall. “I would be excited for the opportunity and it's fun to get the chance to really affect some change this season and see what we can get done, knowing that a lot of the big changes that would have to happen are really coming after the season, if I were to get this position. So it's been an exciting opportunity for me and hopefully we finish the season out the right way and things take care of itself.”