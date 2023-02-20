Jim Leonhard has taken a step toward a new job after not being chosen to lead the University of Wisconsin football program.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Leonhard interviewed to be the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. This is the first known job interview Leonhard has been part of since he left the Badgers program following the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27.

Philadelphia won the NFC last season and lost 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to Kansas City. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is now the coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Leonhard served as the Badgers’ interim coach last season after Paul Chryst was fired on Oct. 2.

Lee Newspapers reported last month that Leonhard’s separation agreement with the school is scheduled to pay him up to $1 million from March 2023 to January 2024, but that payment will decrease should Leonhard be hired as a head coach or defensive coordinator in the NFL or an FBS college program.

Leonhard declined an offer to be the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers in 2021, and has not granted an interview to reporters since the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Should Leonhard get the job in Philadelphia, he could be reunited with former Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards, who had become a fixture on the Eagles defense after going undrafted in 2019. Edwards is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but indications are the Eagles will attempt to sign him after he led the team in tackles last season.