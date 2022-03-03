UW: Leonhard & Bostad both earn increase in salary for 2022

University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard got a hefty raise after producing the No. 1 defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season.

Leonhard will earn $1.5 million this season, up from his salary of just under $1 million last season. The raise comes from a $100,000 bump in pay from the university and a more-than-$400,000 increase in compensation from the UW Foundation. Leonhard’s amended contract details as well as contracts for several other assistant coaches were provided to Lee Newspapers through an open records request. Leonhard's contract was signed by both sides in mid-February and runs until Jan. 31, 2024.

The buyout structure for both sides remains the same — Leonhard will owe UW $1 million if he leaves during his contract for positions other than an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator, or FBS head coach. UW will owe him $1 million if he is terminated without cause. Leonhard will continue to receive an automobile allowance and a family country club membership; those range from $7,000 to nearly $11,000 in the Madison area, not including extra fees covered by UW.

Leonhard’s new salary would’ve had him tied for 10th-highest-paid coordinator in college football last season, according to the USA Today’s database of coaches’ salaries. Where he’ll rank this season is to be determined after salary figures for new hires are released.

UW’s defense led the FBS in total defense (239.1 yards per game allowed) and rushing defense (64.8 ypga) while ranking fourth in scoring defense (16.2 points allowed per game) and passing defense (174.3 ypga). Last season marked the second time with Leonhard as coordinator the Badgers had the No. 1 total defense and the fourth time they have ranked in the top 10 nationally in the category.

Leonhard interviewed for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position in early 2021 but turned it down. His name wasn’t mentioned as often this offseason for college coaching positions, but UW raising his salary significantly for the second consecutive year could help keep him in Madison longer than many expected.

Both of UW’s coordinators now are making at least $1 million with Leonhard’s raise. First-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who was hired in February, will make $1 million this year and $1.1 million in 2023.

Bob Bostad, who moved from inside linebackers to offensive line this offseason, will earn $625,000 this season, a raise of about 63% of his fiscal year 2021 earnings. Bostad’s contract states he will receive $500,000 from the university and $125,000 in additional compensation from the UW Foundation. This is the first additional compensation agreement Bostad has had with the Foundation.

New inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan, who was hired late last month, will earn $300,000 in salary along with moving expenses and an automobile allowance.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej’s contract for next season also was amended, but it won’t be signed, finalized and available for public record until June. The contract for UW’s new recruiting head, Mickey Turner, also won’t be finalized and available until June.

