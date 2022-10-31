UW: Leonhard, Badgers look for progress after the bye week

Jim Leonhard doesn’t have the title of University of Wisconsin football coach yet, but he made it clear at Monday’s news conference that he believes he’s ready for it.

The Badgers are coming off a bye week, which Leonhard spent part of laying out his plan for the future of the program and how current players fit into that plan.

Leonhard isn’t getting ahead of himself — he emphasized that his and the team’s focus is squarely on Maryland (6-2, 3-2), the team UW hosts for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Terrapins kick off what Leonhard called a four-game season, and it’s a stretch he knows will play a part in athletic director Chris McIntosh’s decision when he selects UW’s next coach.

If hired, Leonhard said he’d reemphasize player development and attack that area.

“I know, No. 1, this place has always been about the culture and the players,” Leonhard said. “We have to get back to doing that a little bit better. I think we let some things slip a little bit and just a little bit of gray. Want to make sure we eliminate that in every capacity, right? Whether that's coach to player, coach to coach, the messaging coming from the building. This place means a ton to me and want to make sure that we do everything the right way and hold these guys accountable to what the standards of Wisconsin are. And I'm excited about that.

“And there are a lot of big things that would be … up in the air. Like what direction do you take, whether it's defensively what my role would be? Offensively, what is the plan going forward? There's still a lot of big things that I don't have an answer for at this point and I don't need an answer for it at this point, but there's a lot of conversations that I've had and I'm excited about what could happen in the future.

“And really last week, it was the first time that I addressed kind of the yearly plan with our team and with the coaches a little bit, and I think it just helped put them at ease. Understanding that a lot of this stuff does not change right now. But the thoughts are there. I have a lot of thoughts on what we can do better, No. 1 being that player development side. You know, if it truly is about the guys and how you develop on and off the field, going to put a lot of resources into that and making sure our players have the right people around them all day, every day, kind of in all areas of being a student-athlete. So that would be a huge emphasis that hopefully would change for the better."

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz said the plans Leonhard shared spanned the offseason and gave insight to how Leonhard would approach the job.

“He set it all up for us,” Mertz said. “What an offseason would look like, what the season looks like, how everything will work from academics to nutrition to recovery to training room. He went through everything. I know the guys enjoyed it, he enjoyed it, so it was good to kind of just hear that plan out loud and the changes he would make.”

Freshman quarterback Myles Burkett, who’s been Mertz’s backup this season, said he was impressed by how detailed Leonhard’s plans were and that he came to UW because of the program’s track record for getting players ready for the NFL.

“That’s something that resonates with me,” said Burkett, a Franklin product. “I came here so I can get to the next level. I think a lot of guys come here to go to the next level. So the emphasis on development, that’s good for me. Having this year, thrown into the fire a little bit and my development had to go really fast.”

Players mostly declined to give specifics about Leonhard’s words to them regarding their futures at UW, but junior Nick Herbig, a team captain, said it was encouraging.

“That’s coach Leonhard’s space to tell you guys his vision,” Herbig said. “I don’t want to impede on that. But I loved what I heard from him, nothing but great things. He’s a Wisconsin guy through and through.”

Leonhard has said on numerous occasions since being named UW’s interim coach that he needed to get to the bye week before larger conversations about the direction of the program could be had. He told reporters Monday that there weren’t any significant changes made to the team’s day-to-day routine since altering their Monday practice schedule, although the Badgers reverted back to a morning walkthrough Monday since they had the bye week to begin preparing for the Terrapins.

He mentioned that some larger-scale changes to the program would have to wait until the offseason if he were named coach, but he believes UW’s identity won’t change.

“We do not need to reinvent the wheel,” Leonhard said. “There's things that we need to do better. There's ways we need to adapt and update some things. But we don't need to start from ground zero. The foundation of what this place is and how Wisconsin has won is strong. We just have to get back to detailing up to things that need to be done better. And that will be a lot of the emphasis going forward.”

Leonhard left no doubt when asked if he wanted the Badgers’ job.

“I know I'm capable,” he said. “It's been really exciting for me to see the response of the coaches, of the players. And it's been exciting just to see certain little changes you've made and kind of the buy-in of the messaging and the play on the field. It's exciting for me to see all of that because it obviously could have went a different direction.

“I know I'm capable of it. I would be excited for the opportunity and it's fun to get the chance to really affect some change this season and see what we can get done, knowing that a lot of the big changes that would have to happen are really coming after the season, if I were to get this position. So it's been an exciting opportunity for me and hopefully we finish the season out the right way and things take care of itself.”