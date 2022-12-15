UW: Layers of awkwardness amid Badgers transition

Maema Njongmeta has been through too much this season to not have gained perspective.

The University of Wisconsin junior linebacker is on his third coach of the season, getting to know a new coaching staff while trying to send out the current one with a win, preparing his defense to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl without two of its top players, and oh yeah, studying for finals next week.

Asked Thursday about the things he’s learned this season, Njongmeta shared his mindset during a significant transitional period for the Badgers program.

“Things happen, how are you going to roll with it, you know?” Njongmeta said. “And just be grateful for it all because I feel like every day, every unfortunate event or circumstance, even the good days … I'll say this, all the bad days make really good stories. You don't watch movies with no plot, no adversity.

“There's been a lot of things this year, a lot of changes, a lot of ups and downs. Being able to grow from that, we learn lessons. … One day I’ll have something to tell my kids about what I was doing when I was 21. That’s kind of what keeps me going.”

Badgers coach Luke Fickell is letting the assistant coaches who started the season lead preparation for the bowl game. He called himself a “figurehead” at the moment — he’s involved a bit with the plan for practices and the game plan against Oklahoma State, but he’s allowing coordinators Bobby Engram and Jim Leonhard to handle the majority of that work.

“The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for me, and I wouldn't do it any other way right now,” Fickell said. “I don't know that there's a book on how you would do this and these transitions, but I can tell you this — the players have been phenomenal. This coaching staff has been phenomenal. Very mature, handling this whole entire situation really well.”

UW’s players are caught in an awkward middle ground. Six players were made available to reporters Thursday at the McClain Center, and all of them expressed surprise that Leonhard hadn’t been named coach after he served as interim following the firing of coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2. Leonhard tweeted Dec. 6 that he won’t return to the program after the bowl game despite being offered the defensive coordinator position.

Two of the players who spoke with reporters, senior safety John Torchio and sophomore running back Braelon Allen, were vocal in their support of Leonhard becoming the next coach.

“Honestly, I was disappointed because I wanted coach Leonhard to get the job,” Torchio said. “Coach Leonhard is my guy. Everything I've said is out of respect for coach Leonhard. I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He puts me in the spots to make all these plays. So obviously a little disappointed, but getting to know coach Fick, I mean, he's a great coach. And it was nothing against coach Fick, I just, out of respect for coach Leonhard, I wanted him to get that chance.”

A majority of UW’s assistants from the 2022 season aren’t expected to be retained, though UW hasn’t yet announced the hires Fickell has made. Players know that for most of those assistants, their days are numbered.

“It's tough in a way, or I wouldn't say it's tough, but it's a little different. You don't really think about it that way,” Allen said. “It's just kind of like … you know it'll be different in the future, but right now, it's just the same.”

Fickell has members of the staff he’s assembling working on recruiting new Badgers and selling the vision of the program’s future. Visits from potential high school signees and transfer-portal targets involve contact with the players and, at times, with the current groups of assistants.

Sophomore offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, who will play center for UW in the bowl game after Joe Tippmann declared for the NFL draft, said the staffs are doing what they can to maintain a good environment.

“I think the coaches have done a really good job at keeping it business-like, keeping it professional, not making it two sides,” Bortolini said. “It seems like one cohesive unit working together. And I think that's made it a lot easier on some of the guys to do both. Both sides have done an amazing job with what they've been able to do so far through this bowl prep, and I'm really happy where things are headed. But it's obviously been a little tricky, just the transition phase. But I think things are heading in the positive direction from here.”

Added Torchio: “It's change, right? And change is obviously a little weird. But it's kind of our world right now. So we got to adapt to it. But that's a little different. I think it's a little different for younger guys, too. I don't really have to worry too much about the new coaches, whereas these guys have to completely change. But I think people are doing a good job of it. And coach Fick does a good job of respecting who's still here and the coaches, what we have until the bowl game. So it's all right.”

There’s a sense of finality to the Badgers’ bowl game. Not just for this season, but for the Paul Chryst era, and in many ways the style of play that has been the program’s calling card.

Things are going to be different soon, Njongmeta knows, but he’s keeping his focus on holding together the locker room enough to get one more victory.

“I think at the end of the day, if you want to win and you have that same mindset of, ‘I want to win, I want to do what it takes to win,’ … when you're on the same page, you have the same goal, I think it's easier at least to have a common ground and move forward,” Njongmeta said. “I think at the end of the day it’s just realizing that, hey, we have an opponent. We’re going to want the scoreboard on Dec. 27 to be in our favor, so let's just do what it takes. Just do what it takes, let’s find a way.”