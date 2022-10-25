UW: Jordan Davis sees himself as a starter

Jordan Davis spent the past two years on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in his brother’s shadow.

Jordan Davis spent the summer with his twin brother training for the draft, but they’re playing on different teams for the first time — Jordan for the Badgers and Johnny for the Washington Wizards, who selected him 10th overall in this year’s NBA draft.

Davis is in position to earn a starting spot for the Badgers and has been practicing heavily with last season’s returning starters Chucky Hepburn, Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl.

Davis offered a one-word answer when asked what he thought his role on the team would be this season.

“Starting,” the junior said.

Davis came off the bench in 27 games and scored 1.3 points over 6.5 minutes last season. His struggles on the defensive end were one of the reasons he didn’t get as much playing time as he would’ve liked.

“I think we've seen improvements, specifically on the defensive end of the floor,” associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft said about Davis’ offseason. “I think he can really make an impact because he’s strong, physical, he's not afraid of contact (and) getting his nose dirty a little bit. He's got that football player mentality. I think he's grown on that end of the floor first and foremost, because that's a great way to get yourself on the court is to be dependable, trustworthy on the defensive end.”

Davis’ most impressive performance last season came in the final minutes against Minnesota on Feb. 23. He scored a layup to put the Badgers ahead of the Gophers and assisted on Crowl’s next shot. Davis finished with a career-high seven points in 20 minutes.

“Last year, I wasn’t really confident in myself for shooting the ball because I didn't really get the shots,” Jordan Davis said. “Every shot that I took was pressured. This year, I can just play my game, be comfortable with my shot and just hope it goes in.”

Davis showed his improvements over the four games UW played during its trip to France in August. He was one of two players to average 10 or more points, falling just behind Crowl. He showed his versatility offensively by hitting shots just about everywhere on the floor.

“Jordan is not the same type of player as Johnny,” Hepburn said. “Jordan still brings good things to the team. He’s a really good shooter, really athletic, really good on (the) defensive side. A lot more stuff on both sides that we need to be able to win this year.”

UW coach Greg Gard said only Hepburn, Crowl and Wahl are locked into the starting lineup. He said he’s been throwing just about everyone else on the scout team because of how much it benefits them to play against the returning starters.

Davis has had his fair share of time playing both against and with the returning starters, and he’s working to earn a spot in the starting lineup for the season opener Nov. 7 against South Dakota.

“He's grown, probably mentally more than anything,” Krabbenhoft said. “I think he's going to continue to work his way into hopefully contributing to his team. I know that's what he wants. We would expect that from a third-year guy who's put in the time like he has.”