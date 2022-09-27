 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW FOOTBALL

UW: Injuries piling up for the Badgers

The University of Wisconsin football program will be without key starters once again heading into a divisional matchup against Illinois this weekend.

The Badgers designated seven players as out for Saturday's contest against Illinois (11 a.m., Big Ten Network). That includes kicker Vito Calvaruso (right leg), tight end Clay Cundiff (left leg) and cornerback Alexander Smith (right leg).

UW (2-2) lost Cundiff to a leg fracture during Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State last weekend. He caught nine passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns this season before going down Saturday.

Calvaruso connected on 1 of 3 field goals and all seven extra points earlier this season, but he has missed the last two games. Smith, who has yet to play in 2022, has been battling a hamstring injury.

The Badgers also listed tight end Cam Large (right leg), outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg), safety Hunter Wohler (left leg) and quarterback Chase Wolf (right leg) as out.

The program once again did not list redshirt freshman right tackle Riley Mahlman on the preliminary injury report. He suffered a left leg injury in the third quarter against Illinois State and did not return to the game.

The former four-star recruit was not listed on the Monday status report last week as well but has not played the last three weeks. 

UW's depth chart shows a change on the offensive line, with Tanor Bortolini replacing Michael Furtney as the starting right guard. Hayden Rucci bumps up to first-team tight end in Cundiff's absence, while Jack Eschenbach moves into the two-deep at the position.

