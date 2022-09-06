UW: Injuries mount ahead of game against Cougars

A key starter isn’t expected to play for the University of Wisconsin football team Saturday against Washington State.

Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler sustained an injury to his left leg in the Badgers’ win over Illinois State last week and is listed as out on the team’s initial status report. Junior Kamo'i Latu or sophomore Preston Zachman could start in place of Wohler, according to the depth chart.

UW coach Paul Chryst didn't have a specific timetable for Wohler's recovery, but said he's expected to be out for some time.

"Hate to see that," Chryst said. "But it will be a bit."

Senior cornerback Alexander Smith, who missed the Week 1 contest with a hamstring injury, is not listed on the status report, but he wasn’t listed on last week’s either.

Potentially being without two members of its starting secondary is a significant blow to the UW defense preparing to face a Washington State team that runs an Air Raid offense and throws the ball about 70% of its plays.

No. 18 UW kicks off against Washington State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall.

Wohler suffered his injury while making a tackle on the Redbirds’ first possession of the third quarter. He kept weight off the leg while hopping over to the sideline after the play, then was carted to the locker room and later returned to the sideline using crutches and wearing a walking boot.

Redshirt freshman right tackle Riley Mahlman sustained an injury to his left leg in the third quarter against Illinois State as well and didn’t return to the game. He was not listed on the status report. However, UW hasn’t listed any players as questionable thus far this season, only designating players as out or out for the season.

Mahlman was blocking on a third-and-goal snap at the goal line when tailback Braelon Allen and a defender crashed into his leg left. He played the fourth-down snap, an Allen touchdown, but didn’t move much and then limped to the sideline before the extra-point try.

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (right leg), receiver Stephan Bracey (right leg), tight end Cam Large (right leg), inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (left leg), defensive end Isaac Townsend (left leg), outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) and quarterback Chase Wolf (right leg) are listed as out.

True freshman Myles Burkett took snaps as the Badgers’ backup quarterback last week after coaches said the role was up for grabs between Burkett and redshirt freshman Deacon Hill. The depth chart this week lists Burkett or Hill as the backup to Graham Mertz under center, but last week's indicated that Burkett has the lead for the job.

Burkett played seven snaps, but didn’t attempt a throw against the Redbirds. His lone drop back ended in a quick sack.

The rest of the Badgers' depth chart is unchanged.