UW hoops: win exhibition game SUN

Gard said the defense is only going to improve once the team establishes a regular rotation.

“I thought we had a couple mistakes here and there,” Gard said. “We'll clean some of those things up. Ball screen defense is always a point of emphasis. We were decent in it, but it has to continue to get better. The focus this group has put in their ability to embrace that end of the floor has been very encouraging.”

Freshman Chucky Hepburn said he’s always put an emphasis on defense and thinks the Badgers have the opportunity to create turnovers and disrupt offensive flow this season. He said the team’s athleticism is the reason the team can be so versatile.

Hepburn accounted for half of the team’s steals and scored his first points of the night on a fast break. Freshman guard Lorne Bowman snagged two steals and junior forward Wahl grabbed the last one.

One area Hepburn said the team needed to improve after Friday’s game is ball screen defense. Struggles in that area contributed to UW-Whitewater freshman guard Derek Grey scoring 17 points.