UW hoops: What and whom coach Gard said has stood out during early practices WEDS

Members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team have spent a lot of time together since they reported to campus in July.
They’ve hung out in residence hall rooms, apartments and other places on campus. They’ve even gone out to dinner a few times, but they finally came together in a more official capacity Thursday.
The Badgers started practice last week, and coach Greg Gard said that there are a lot of unknowns.
There are eight new faces on the Badgers’ roster and only three returners who played substantial minutes last season. Gard said the coaches and players have a lot of work to do on gelling as a team both on and off the court.
“[It’s] a group that I think has a lot of very good individual pieces,” Gard said “Obviously new faces that haven't spent a lot of time in a Badger uniform, and [I’m] looking forward to seeing how everything comes together.”
One of the things Gard is focusing on early is building team chemistry. He said this season they already have an advantage by being able to be in the same room and not having to practice in groups because of COVID-19.
Workouts during the summer allowed players to strengthen their skills with each other, but since there aren’t official practices there’s not a lot of opportunities to find on-court cohesiveness. Gard said the players have been spending a lot of time outside of practices and workouts together.
“Team chemistry is organic,” Gard said. “You can't force it. You can provide opportunities for it to grow, but there's also so many things that take place and transform it away from here, away from the Kohl Center.”
The focus on the court has been on drills and defensive language — terminology, definitions and UW schemes — because there is a learning curve for many of the new players. Defensive language is instinctual for more experienced players such as Brad Davison and Jonathan Davis, but Gard is working to ingrain that into new players on the roster.
He said a lot of them have started to understand the terms, but there’s still a lack of experience keeping it from being natural on the court.
“One thing that I keep in mind is that it looked good on Saturday but may be totally different today,” Gard said. “As they go through the preseason here that's going to change from day to day. The growing and the learning and the installing things and the teaching is at a base level right now.”
He mentioned transfers Jahcobi Neath, Chris Vogt, returners Davison, Davis and Tyler Wahl and freshmen Chucky Hepburn and Markus Ilver as early standouts in practice.
Gard said the group of new players has brought in an upbeat eagerness that has allowed them to grow in the short time they’ve worked together.
One freshman that’s already stepping into the limelight is Hepburn, a four-star point guard from Omaha, Nebraska, who potentially could start.
The Badgers were led at the point guard position by D’Mitrik Trice for the past three seasons and have options this season, too. Former Wake Forest guard Neath and freshman Lorne Bowman III are also contenders for that starting spot.
“Chucky, he's handled it very well you know,” Gard said. “I want to temper expectations a little bit because he's a freshman, but he is approached every day wanting to learn. He's been very eager to continue to improve and get better, and we've obviously liked what we've seen so far.”
Note
Wisconsin officially is headed to Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving.
For the second year in a row, the Maui Invitational will be moved to the mainland due to COVID-19 concerns, officials announced via press release Saturday morning.
The 2021 tournament will be hosted at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Nov. 22-24. All of the teams from the original field — Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary's and Texas A&M — have confirmed they will attend the event.
Maui Invitational officials referred to Las Vegas as the “Ninth Island” in their release, saying it is full of Hawaiian food, culture and has a strong community of Hawaiians in the city.
“Maui is our tournament home, which is why we are disappointed that the current state COVID-19 restrictions will not allow us to host the Maui Jim Maui Invitational there this year,” said Tom Valdiserri, Executive Vice President of KemperLesnik, the operator of event. “We determined that if we could not travel to Maui, the next best place to go was Las Vegas, Hawaii’s Ninth Island.”
The Badgers followed up the Maui Invitational’s press release with one of their own confirming the team’s presence at the event. Wisconsin is set to open play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22 with tip currently set for 1 p.m.
All previously purchased tickets and travel packages will be refunded, and fans will have the opportunity to purchase new tickets for the event at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
Tickets for the new Las Vegas location will go on sale at a later date. Patrons who originally purchased tickets to the Maui Invitational will be given first access to tickets, followed by donors and men's basketball season ticket holders.