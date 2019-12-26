UW hoops: Wahl a work in progress

Tyler Wahl’s unofficial welcome-to-the-Big-Ten moment came during the second half at Rutgers last week.
The freshman forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was in good position to grab a rebound until he essentially was manhandled by Rutgers sophomore Ron Harper Jr. Not only did Wahl have the ball wrestled away from him, he was called for a foul as Harper scored on a putback.
Harper made a free throw to complete a three-point play that gave the Scarlet Knights an eight-point lead. Wahl, meanwhile, went to the bench, where he spent most of the remaining 13 minutes, 27 seconds of the Badgers’ 72-65 loss.
Wahl didn’t whine about being fouled on the play — “He just ripped it from me,” he said this week — but a replay showed Harper’s arm draped around Wahl at the beginning of the battle for the rebound. Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo thought a foul should have been called on Harper, saying, “That was a bear hug that he got away with.”
Foul or not, it was another reminder to Wahl it’s a huge step going from playing at Lakeville North High School in Minnesota to competing in the Big Ten Conference. In the aforementioned sequence, the 6-foot-7 Wahl had an inch on Harper but was outweighed by more than 30 pounds (245 to 214).
“It’s still the same basketball,” Wahl said, “but everybody’s just stronger, faster.”
Coach Greg Gard made that exact point to Wahl during his post-game chat with the Badgers after they were out-rebounded 40-26 by Rutgers, including 14-3 on the offensive glass. Unlike his older teammates, at least Wahl had a valid excuse for not being able to match the Scarlet Knights physically: He’s only a freshman and hasn’t even had a full offseason in the program to work on his body.
Still, it was a chance for Gard to use the game as an example of where Wahl needs to improve.
“You see now why the weight room is so important over the course of your career,” Gard said. “Because in these type of games it becomes very visible of what we need to improve upon.”
Gard also spent part of his postgame news conference praising Wahl for his hustle. Wahl grabbed two of the Badgers’ three offensive rebounds and has 11 on the season, putting him within reach of the team lead despite playing far fewer minutes than the players above him in that category.
In the Badgers' 83-64 win against UWM on Dec. 21, Wahl played only 17 minutes, but grabbed a team-high five rebounds and had three assists.
Wahl impressed his teammates with his nose for the ball even before he arrived on campus. Kobe King saw it during his senior year in high school at La Crosse Central while playing against Wahl, and Brad Davison noticed it as well in the Minneapolis suburbs.
“Diving on the floor, taking charges, getting loose balls. He’s just one of those guys that does that,” Davison said. “It’s a great quality to have, something you can’t really teach or coach, it’s just kind of a trait. It’s one of those guys that you love to have on your team.”
To Wahl’s credit, he doesn’t back down when going against bigger players. But, as that play against Harper showed, the stronger player typically wins the battle.
“This is a tough league,” Wahl said. “Everybody’s stronger, faster, than I’d say probably most leagues. That’s just something I’ve got to continue to develop as my years go on.”