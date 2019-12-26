UW hoops: Wahl a work in progress

Coach Greg Gard made that exact point to Wahl during his post-game chat with the Badgers after they were out-rebounded 40-26 by Rutgers, including 14-3 on the offensive glass. Unlike his older teammates, at least Wahl had a valid excuse for not being able to match the Scarlet Knights physically: He’s only a freshman and hasn’t even had a full offseason in the program to work on his body.

Still, it was a chance for Gard to use the game as an example of where Wahl needs to improve.

“You see now why the weight room is so important over the course of your career,” Gard said. “Because in these type of games it becomes very visible of what we need to improve upon.”

Gard also spent part of his postgame news conference praising Wahl for his hustle. Wahl grabbed two of the Badgers’ three offensive rebounds and has 11 on the season, putting him within reach of the team lead despite playing far fewer minutes than the players above him in that category.

In the Badgers' 83-64 win against UWM on Dec. 21, Wahl played only 17 minutes, but grabbed a team-high five rebounds and had three assists.