UW hoops: Trying to heat up on offense

A challenging schedule hasn’t prevented the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from keeping its head above water in January.
Neither has a mediocre offense.
Combine the two, and it’s somewhat remarkable the Badgers are 3-2 since the calendar flipped to 2020.
Going into Tuesday’s Big Ten game against Nebraska, the Badgers were averaging exactly 60 points in five games this month. More specifically, they’ve scored 300 points in 301 possessions, putting them a fraction below the 1.0 mark that has been a measuring line of sorts for the program for nearly 20 years.
That’s not bad, but UW believes it can be better. And it probably will have to be if it’s going to maximize its potential over the second half of the season.
“I’m not saying 57 points or whatever can’t win you a game,” said Brevin Pritzl, the lone senior on a team that has won games this month while scoring 56 (vs. Maryland), 58 (at Penn State) and 61 points (at Ohio State).
“We hang our hats on defense. I think that’s going to be our key. But we’ve got to find a way to be more efficient (on offense) and just get good shots every time down.”
UW is coming off a 67-55 loss at then-No. 15 Michigan State on Friday in which it shot 35.6% from the field, the Badgers’ lowest mark since finishing at 34% in back-to-back losses at a tournament in New York in late November.
Some of those misses were on open looks, but much of the time the Badgers struggled to get the shots they wanted. While the Spartans’ athleticism and tenaciousness on defense had something to do with that, players and coaches also felt UW strayed from its game plan.
“We’ve got to learn how to be able to get what we want and control the pace,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “Teams defensively can’t speed us up to get what they want. We’ve got to be able to get what we want. … That comes from our guys understanding that we can’t capitulate or surrender to hard defenses.”
Turnovers were an issue early in the season, but UW appears to have corrected that problem. The Badgers have finished in single digits in that category in four consecutive games and have averaged 8.6 turnovers in five games this month.
Two other areas stand out where even a little improvement could go a long way in making the Badgers more efficient on offense.
One is the free throw line. UW is shooting 77.2 percent from the stripe, putting it on pace to finish with the second-best mark in program history.
But Badgers coach Greg Gard would like his team to get to the line more often. In its three most recent games, UW has attempted 14 free throws vs. Penn State, eight against Maryland and 11 vs. Michigan State.
And then there’s the 3-point line, which UW believed would be an area of strength this season.
The Badgers are shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc this season and just 27.2% (27-for-99) in the five January games. Their high-water mark during that stretch was going 7 of 21 (33.3%) against Maryland.
UW players and coaches didn’t think a deeper 3-point would have much of an impact this season, but the Badgers aren’t alone in struggling from long distance.
“It’s a heck of a weapon when you shoot it well,” Gard said. “As long as the quality is good, I don’t get caught up in saying we have to shoot 25 or 30. But I think specifically with how this team is built, if we can make 3s it helps just with our personnel and how we play.”