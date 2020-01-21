UW hoops: Trying to heat up on offense

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Some of those misses were on open looks, but much of the time the Badgers struggled to get the shots they wanted. While the Spartans’ athleticism and tenaciousness on defense had something to do with that, players and coaches also felt UW strayed from its game plan.

“We’ve got to learn how to be able to get what we want and control the pace,” UW assistant coach Alando Tucker said. “Teams defensively can’t speed us up to get what they want. We’ve got to be able to get what we want. … That comes from our guys understanding that we can’t capitulate or surrender to hard defenses.”

Turnovers were an issue early in the season, but UW appears to have corrected that problem. The Badgers have finished in single digits in that category in four consecutive games and have averaged 8.6 turnovers in five games this month.

Two other areas stand out where even a little improvement could go a long way in making the Badgers more efficient on offense.

One is the free throw line. UW is shooting 77.2 percent from the stripe, putting it on pace to finish with the second-best mark in program history.