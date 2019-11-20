UW hoops: So far, guard Anderson handling things well

Trevor Anderson was on his way to the scorer’s table to check in for his season debut earlier this month when he was stopped along the way by Greg Gard.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, frustrated by his team’s carelessness during the early stages of a game against Saint Mary’s on Nov. 5, grabbed Anderson’s arm and delivered a five-word message:

Don’t turn the ball over.

Anderson got through that appearance and the next three games without a turnover. The junior guard will try to keep that clean streak intact on Thursday night when the Badgers (3-1) play host to UW-Green Bay (1-2) — Anderson’s former team — at the Kohl Center.

UW has six players averaging between 8.0 and 15.8 points per game, a testament to the balance it’s shown after relying heavily on Ethan Happ the previous two seasons. Anderson isn’t one of those top six; in fact, he’s attempted only two field goals and has scored all three of his points from the free throw line.

But, make no mistake, Anderson is making an impact in his role as the Badgers’ backup point guard. Not only is he turnover-free in the 42 minutes he’s played this season, Anderson is third on the team with seven assists despite playing far less than the top six players in the rotation.