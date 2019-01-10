MADISON — While the end result was a thing of beauty, there were a couple of red flags on the 14th possession of the game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team Sunday night at Penn State.
Not only did it end with only one pass being made once the ball got across midcourt, the shot taken by Nate Reuvers with 19 seconds remaining on the shot clock hardly qualified as a high-percentage look: After catching the ball on the left elbow and using two dribbles while backing down a much shorter defender, the 6-foot-11 sophomore forward spun to his left and shot a 12-foot fall-away jumper that touched nothing but net.
Ethan Happ watched the play develop while getting some rest on the bench. After the Badgers had wrapped up a 71-52 victory over the Nittany Lions, the senior center specifically mentioned that sequence when asked about a recent surge by Reuvers.
“Anytime you see a guy shoot a turn-around fadeaway, his confidence is where it needs to be,” Happ said. “If he’s making that, that’s almost unguardable.”
Big Ten Network analyst Robbie Hummel, who was part of the crew calling the game in State College, Pa., immediately raved about Reuvers after the basket that gave the Badgers an 11-7 lead.
“Just a guy that gets better every time you see him,” Hummel, a former Purdue standout, said on the broadcast. “The sky really is the limit for this kid. So skilled.”
As the Badgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) prepared for Friday night’s game against Purdue (9-6, 2-2), Reuvers was asked earlier this week about the shot at Penn State. While sheepishly acknowledging that he probably could have backed his way closer to the rim — the player guarding him, Penn State freshman Miles Dread, was giving up seven inches — Reuvers explained why there was no hesitation on his part to take that specific shot so early in the shot clock.
“That’s a move I’m comfortable making,” Reuvers said. “I felt comfortable shooting that shot.”
Reuvers has never been lacking in confidence, even as a skinny true freshman who was thrust into action early last season. But even UW coach Greg Gard has noticed something different in Reuvers during a stretch in which he’s reached double figures in scoring five times in seven games.
Four of those double-digit performances have come against power conference opponents. Three have been in Big Ten play, including an 11-point outing at Penn State in which Reuvers was an efficient 5 of 7 from the field.
“You can see the look on his face and the swagger he plays with that he can be a force inside,” Gard said, “and that’s something that maybe he didn’t always believe in or a have the tools to be able to do before.”
