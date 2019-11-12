UW hoops: Potter to get NCAA hearing

Micah Potter will have a chance to state his case to NCAA officials.
University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said Potter has been granted a telephonic hearing by the chairperson of the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Review.
“We’re still trying to iron out when that’s going to be,” Gard said. “Hopefully, sooner than later. But we don’t know exactly right now.”
The CLR twice has denied a waiver filed on Potter’s behalf by UW. Potter, a transfer from Ohio State, has argued that he shouldn’t have to sit out the first semester of the 2019-20 season after not playing in any games last season.
Potter announced a few days before the 2018-19 season started that he was leaving the Ohio State program. He spent the first semester at Ohio State before arriving at UW last December.
According to NCAA rules, transfers are required to sit out a full year at their new institution. But the NCAA has granted dozens of waivers this fall to players who won’t have to miss any games with their new team, leaving Potter feeling like he’s being treated unfairly.
Gard was asked how Potter is handling this ordeal.
“A lot better than I would have, if I was him,” Gard said. “He’s very mature. I know it’s frustrating, I know it’s been stressful. He’s only got 18 months left in his college career and if he doesn’t play until mid-December, he would have sat 21 months. He’s going to sit longer than he has left, so hopefully common sense will prevail here and the right decision will be made.”
Notes
Sophomore wing Kobe King had a scare in practice Monday, limping off the court with what the team is calling a left leg injury.
King, who scored a career-high 18 points in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois last Friday, is questionable for the Badgers’ game against McNeese State on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
A broken patella bone in his left knee caused King to miss most of his true freshman season in 2017-18. While the latest injury occurred on the same leg, it appears King injured an ankle this time and escaped major injury.
- Junior forward Nate Reuvers was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time in his career.
Reuvers averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks in two games last week.
He matched a career high with 22 points to go along with six rebounds and four blocks in a 65-63 overtime loss to then-No. 20 Saint Mary’s last Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Three days later, Reuvers had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and nine blocks in a 65-52 win over Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center. The nine blocks matched a single-game program record he already shared with Brad Sellers.
UW (1-1) returns to action Wednesday night with a game against visiting McNeese State, which is 0-2 heading into its game against Southern on Monday night. The Badgers end the week with a game against Marquette (1-0) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
- Gard was disappointed that Eastern Illinois’ Deang Deang wasn’t assessed a Flagrant-1 foul after elbowing junior guard D’Mitrik Trice in the first half last Friday.
Trice was guarding Deang on the perimeter when the former Madison East standout swung his elbow to create space and contacted Trice in the forehead.
The blow created a gash that knocked Trice out of the game and required six stitches.