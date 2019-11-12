UW hoops: Potter to get NCAA hearing

Micah Potter will have a chance to state his case to NCAA officials.

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said Potter has been granted a telephonic hearing by the chairperson of the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Review.

“We’re still trying to iron out when that’s going to be,” Gard said. “Hopefully, sooner than later. But we don’t know exactly right now.”

The CLR twice has denied a waiver filed on Potter’s behalf by UW. Potter, a transfer from Ohio State, has argued that he shouldn’t have to sit out the first semester of the 2019-20 season after not playing in any games last season.

Potter announced a few days before the 2018-19 season started that he was leaving the Ohio State program. He spent the first semester at Ohio State before arriving at UW last December.

According to NCAA rules, transfers are required to sit out a full year at their new institution. But the NCAA has granted dozens of waivers this fall to players who won’t have to miss any games with their new team, leaving Potter feeling like he’s being treated unfairly.

Gard was asked how Potter is handling this ordeal.