UW hoops: Getting ready for some heavyweight matchups

UW’s schedule already includes a home game against Tennessee to open the season on Nov. 11. The Vols went 17-14 last season, including a 20-point home loss to UW in late December, but they’re ranked No. 11 by both ESPN and CBS.

UW also is scheduled to play at in-state rival Marquette in addition to participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. That event includes Butler and Colorado, both of whom would have played in the NCAA tournament last season, and South Florida.

The Badgers’ remaining five non-conference games will be home “guarantee” games. Those opponents could have more of a regional flavor due to the pandemic as programs try to cut costs by traveling via bus rather than plane.

“What we’ve tried to do is have conversations locally as much as possible before we extend too far” beyond the Midwest footprint, VandeWettering said.

Cutting costs also has been discussed at the conference level, VandeWettering said. One idea is a two-for-one setup for long road trips; for example, UW could travel to, say, Maryland for a game and remain on the East Coast for a game against Rutgers.

To minimize missed class time, those games would either be played during the week when school isn’t in session or perhaps a Friday-Monday setup when classes are taking place.