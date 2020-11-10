UW hoops: For Badgers, experience means confidence

Coach Greg Gard said the lessons learned on and off the court have made this team stronger.

"They learned not to take things for granted," Gard said. "They learned that really fast in a very harsh and cruel way. It's given them the tools and the ability to really embrace and appreciate everything they get a chance to do."

Gard still understands this will be a different type of year. Gard said the staff made preseason conditioning drills more rigorous than usual this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the season and the limitations in basketball-related activities during the offseason.

This senior-laden team understands the importance of savoring every moment under these unusual circumstances.

"We're taking that same mindset of just trying to win each and every day and controlling what we can control," Davison said. "Who knows what is next to come? Nobody really knows what's going to happen next week."

Wisconsin's incentive this season is to get the NCAA Tournament showcase that eluded this team last year. The Badgers were on a roll when the pandemic halted the 2019-20 season. They're hoping they get that postseason shot this time around.