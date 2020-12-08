UW hoops: Experienced Badgers easily shifting gears

Enter Rhode Island. VandeWettering said he got a “blind email” from the Rams and notified Gard on Saturday afternoon. By that night, the programs had worked out the details if, as expected, the UW-Louisville game had to be postponed.

Considering a potential game against Louisville later in the week is still up in the air, the last thing Gard wanted was to not play any games this week. By the time the visit from Northern Iowa rolls around next week, it would have been 12 days between games for the Badgers.

“These guys want to play and that’s important and we need to see really good competition to keep learning and growing,” Gard said. “But we’re also running out of dates to get seven (non-conference) games in. To be able to get Rhode Island at the 11th hour like this — a really good team, a really good program, terrific players — I think that’s about as good as it could get given the short notice we had to work with.”

The Rams (3-2) have won three consecutive games — over South Florida, San Francisco and Seton Hall — after opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College. Rhode Island’s first four games were played at the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut.