UW hoops: Early season challenge with Louisville canceled

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has been forced to adjust its schedule on the fly for the first time this season.

The No. 13 Badgers’ game against No. 25 Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed and UW instead will play Rhode Island that day at 3:30 p.m.

Louisville indefinitely paused all team activities last Thursday night after a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

According to a statement from UW, it is working with Louisville “to explore an alternative date” for a game that is part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Badgers opened the week not knowing whether they will play once, twice or not at all. They have an open slot later in the week that they’re trying to fill with a home game.

Rhode Island (3-2) has won three consecutive games — over South Florida, San Francisco and Seton Hall — after opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College. The Rams’ first four games were played at the Bubbleville multi-team event in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Badgers have played Rhode Island twice, winning both games of a home-and-home series in the late 1990s.