UW hoops: Believe it: Big Ten title up for grabs

It was Feb. 21, a Friday afternoon during a week that included two home games for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Micah Potter began an interview with a group of reporters that day by assuring everyone that the ice attached to his body was precautionary only and insisting there was no doubt he’d be in the lineup two days later against Rutgers. After all, Potter said, the Badgers still had a lot to play for as they made their way through the second half of Big Ten Conference play.
It was obvious from that conversation that Potter had closely examined the standings. After breaking down where the Badgers stood, the junior forward even brought up a goal that he clearly felt was still in play even though it seemed out of reach at the time to the outside world.
“Every game going forward is a big one for us,” Potter said. “We’re looking forward to trying to still win a Big Ten regular-season championship.”
UW was three games out of first place with five games to go at that point. Now, it’s just one game behind Maryland with two to play and moved into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday for the first time this season.
By the time the No. 24 Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) take the floor Wednesday night at the Kohl Center for a game against Northwestern (7-21, 2-16), they could be playing for a share of first place in the Big Ten.
Maryland is still in the driver’s seat despite losing two of its past three games. But the No. 9 Terrapins (23-6, 13-5) played Tuesday night at Rutgers (18-11, 9-9), which is 17-1 at home this season and is sitting on the NCAA tournament bubble after three consecutive defeats.
“Just win games,” Potter said of UW’s mind-set after it extended its winning streak to six games with a 71-69 victory over visiting Minnesota on Sunday night. “Win games, and hope that everything else outside of our control works out in our favor. But all we can do is control what we can control.”
There’s plenty at stake over the final six days of the regular season. In addition to trying to secure its first Big Ten title in five years, UW still has work to do to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament.
The Badgers are tied for second place with No. 16 Michigan State and No. 23 Illinois. No. 18 Iowa and No. 20 Penn State are tied for fifth place, a game back.
A scenario exists in which those six teams could share the Big Ten title.
After hosting Northwestern, the Badgers finish the season at Indiana on Saturday.
Maryland closes the season at home against Michigan on Sunday.
Michigan State plays at Penn State on Tuesday and hosts No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday.
Illinois plays at Ohio State on Thursday and hosts Iowa on Sunday.
In addition to the road game in Champaign to end the season, Iowa hosts Purdue on Tuesday.
Penn State closes at Northwestern after hosting the Spartans.
“They’re sitting still with a shot, with the chance to get a piece of this,” UW coach Greg Gard said of his team. “They’ve handled things in a very mature, appropriate way and taken a walk through this season day by day and have handled the challenges that have come at them, both internally and externally, in the right manner and it’s paid off. It’s been a great life lesson experience for them that if you stay true to who you are and stick together and help the guy to your right and your left, that a lot of good things can happen.”
Gard, of course, was referring to all the adversity the Badgers have faced in the past nine months starting with the accident that killed two members of assistant coach Howard Moore’s family in May. Moore survived the crash but is on medical leave after a major setback over the summer.
UW began the season 5-5 while playing without Potter, who arrived last December after transferring from Ohio State and had a handful of waiver appeals denied by the NCAA. The Badgers are 14-5 since Potter joined the lineup, including 11-5 in Big Ten play.
In late January, sophomore wing Kobe King left the team abruptly. A week later, strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland was forced to resign after admitting he used a racial epithet in front of players a month earlier.
UW junior guard Brad Davison was asked after the win over Minnesota if he was surprised that the Badgers were in the hunt for a title as they entered the final week of the regular season.
“Ever since the summer, we knew how much talent we have on our team, we know the weapons we have,” said Davison, who scored a team-high 20 points against Minnesota and is averaging 14.7 points during the winning streak. “Earlier in the year, we had obviously our ups and downs, but we had some ups where we were playing really good basketball certain games, and for certain parts of games. So we knew we had it in us, the coaches had confidence that we had it in us.
“The mantra was, don’t chase success, just continue to get better every day and that’s what we’ve done. Every game, every practice, not looking too far ahead, but just trying to build momentum and get better and grow closer together, so I’m not surprised at all.”
Over and over the past four weeks, Gard has given his players credit for sticking together and being unselfish. He was thrilled Sunday night when he heard the Badgers quickly turn the page from the victory over Minnesota to discussing the importance of turning their focus toward Northwestern.
“This group has gone through more than any team I’ve been around in 30 years, and I can’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished to this point,” Gard said. “And the neat thing is they want more.”