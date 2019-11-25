UW hoops: Balance approach working well

Darner admitted the Phoenix were in a tough spot because they couldn’t match the Badgers’ size. They chose to double the post when the ball went inside and hoped to do a good job closing out on shooters when it got kicked out to the perimeter.

“Our whole game plan,” Darner said, “was to hope they missed.”

The Badgers didn’t oblige, going 15 of 31 from 3-point range. Seven players connected at least one time from beyond the arc and six made at least two as UW fell two shy of matching its single-game program record for 3s.

The caveat, of course, is bigger and better opponents will make it more difficult for the Badgers to be efficient on offense. What made the performance against Marquette so encouraging was the Golden Eagles had the size and personnel to match up, and UW’s balance took over in that game as well.

The Badgers went 11 of 23 from 3-point range against the Golden Eagles and 18 of 20 from the free throw line. As in the game against UW-Green Bay, seven UW players connected from beyond the arc.