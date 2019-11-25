UW hoops: Balance approach working well

NEW YORK — Over a span of five days last week, two visiting coaches sat in the Kohl Center media room and explained how challenging it is to defend the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team because of its balance.
Going into Monday night’s game against Richmond, the Badgers had placed six players in double figures in back-to-back games.
To put that achievement in perspective: UW has had six scorers reach double figures in the same game only five other times since 1995, and never previously in back-to-back games.
Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford, Kobe King, Brevin Pritzl and D’Mitrik Trice are averaging between 15.6 and 8.6 points through five games. Those same six players scored between 10 and 15 points in a 77-61 win over Marquette on Nov. 17 and between 10 and 19 points in an 88-70 victory over UW-Green Bay last Thursday.
The Badgers promised they’d look different after relying heavily on an Ethan Happ-centric offense the past two seasons. So far, at least, they appear to be right.
“I think it’s difficult because they have five guys on the floor that can always shoot,” UW-Green Bay coach Linc Darner said. “In the past, they might have one or two guys that you could play off of or that couldn’t shoot. And they do such a great job of spacing and posting and different guys scoring in the post, it makes a tough matchup.”
Darner admitted the Phoenix were in a tough spot because they couldn’t match the Badgers’ size. They chose to double the post when the ball went inside and hoped to do a good job closing out on shooters when it got kicked out to the perimeter.
“Our whole game plan,” Darner said, “was to hope they missed.”
The Badgers didn’t oblige, going 15 of 31 from 3-point range. Seven players connected at least one time from beyond the arc and six made at least two as UW fell two shy of matching its single-game program record for 3s.
The caveat, of course, is bigger and better opponents will make it more difficult for the Badgers to be efficient on offense. What made the performance against Marquette so encouraging was the Golden Eagles had the size and personnel to match up, and UW’s balance took over in that game as well.
The Badgers went 11 of 23 from 3-point range against the Golden Eagles and 18 of 20 from the free throw line. As in the game against UW-Green Bay, seven UW players connected from beyond the arc.
“I think they’re a better shooting team and they can shoot from all five positions,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “With Reuvers at the center, that puts you in a very difficult position because you have, from Trice to Reuvers, all guys who can make 3s so they really space you out. And then after the spacing, they do much more posting their perimeter guys this year than they did (last year).
“Look, if you have Happ, you post him every time. That’s not a critique. He’s a great, great player.”
Still, not having Happ’s defender clogging up the paint has opened up driving lanes for the Badgers. They’ve attempted 92 free throws and are shooting a sparkling 82.6 percent from the line.
UW also has done a terrific job of sharing the ball. Its knack of making the extra pass stood out in the game against the Phoenix — afterward, Ford referred to them as “one-mores” — and the Badgers finished that game with 24 assists on 32 field goals.
After the Marquette game, Davison, Trice and Pritzl came into the media room most thrilled that six players had reached double figures.
“That’s what we’re all about,” Davison said. “That’s what we want to be about. Ethan, Khalil (Iverson), those guys were great players and when you try to replace them with one guy, it’s not really going to work out. It’s got to be a team effort.”