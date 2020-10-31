UW hoops: Badgers men’s basketball to play Louisville in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Headline matchups in the Challenge include Illinois at Duke, North Carolina at Iowa and Michigan State at Virginia in a matchup between siblings Sam and Joey Hauser. The Stevens Point natives left Marquette following the 2018-19 season and, after both considered transferring to UW, Sam headed to Virginia and Joey to Michigan State.

UW’s schedule, meanwhile, is still a work in progress even though the season is scheduled to begin in less than a month.

Marquette announced earlier this week that it will host the Badgers on Dec. 4.

Reports have indicated UW will open the season against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 25 before playing Arkansas-Pine Bluff two days later, with both of those games being played at the Kohl Center.

When asked how the process of putting together the 2020-21 schedule is going, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard timing is everything.

“It’s fluid. That’s probably the most complete way to say it right now,” Gard said. “What maybe you view as where you are at 9 a.m. may change by 1 p.m., and maybe again by 5.”

In a typical year, the schedule would be complete and tickets for home games would be printed by this time of the year. This, of course, is not a normal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.