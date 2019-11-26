UW hoops: Badgers feeling lost on road

The Badgers committed 14 turnovers and went 5 of 19 from beyond the arc in a season-opening loss to Saint Mary’s in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Those numbers were just as rotten against the Spiders: 15 turnovers and 7 of 27 from 3-point range.

UW coach Greg Gard had a bigger issue with the former category than he did the latter.

“I’m not surprised that maybe we didn’t shoot it as well, but what I was more disappointed in is how we took care of the ball — or didn’t take care of the ball — and how we settled for quick 3s, especially in the first half,” Gard said. “I thought we settled way too much. We didn’t play inside-out near enough.

“We settled way too much for 3s without playing inside-out and that’s how we’ve always been effective and what put us in a rhythm. We could never get in a groove tonight.”

UW had connected a combined 26 times from 3-point range in its previous two games — home wins over Marquette and UW-Green Bay — and perhaps that was fool’s gold. Even during a stretch in the first half in which they missed 10 consecutive shots from beyond the arc, it didn’t seem to dawn on the Badgers that they’d be better off playing through the post.