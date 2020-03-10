UW hoops: A steady hand who righted the ship

At the end of an emotional news conference Saturday afternoon at Indiana, the three men sitting to the left of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard put in some plugs for their boss.

“That’s the coach of the year right there,” Joe Krabbenhoft said.

“Yessir,” Dean Oliver responded.

“He’s got my vote,” Alando Tucker said. “Twice, if I can.”

Call those three UW assistant coaches biased, if you will, but they weren’t on an island with those opinions. On Monday, Gard was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by both his peers and media members from around the conference.

The award came two days after the Badgers clinched a share of their first Big Ten title in five years with a 60-56 victory over the Hoosiers. Michigan State and Maryland joined UW atop the Big Ten standings a day later, but the Badgers (21-10) will be the No. 1 seed at the conference tournament this week in Indianapolis.

UW, which moved up six spots to No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, was picked to finish sixth in a conference that could end up with double-digit entries in the NCAA tournament.