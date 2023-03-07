The Tony Granato coaching era with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, which started nearly seven years ago with hopes for a return to a place among the NCAA elite for a tradition-rich program, is over.

UW fired Granato on Monday after five losing seasons in seven since he took over. The Badgers finished last in the Big Ten Conference this season and 13-23 overall. Michigan swept them out of the league playoffs in the first round last weekend.

Assistant coach Andy Brandt will stay on the staff while UW executes a search that athletic director Chris McIntosh said was important to get right. Associate head coach Mark Osiecki was let go along with Granato.

Granato was 105-129-16 with the Badgers, the team for which he starred in the 1980s before he launched a long pro career.

He was hired from an NHL assistant coaching job in 2016 to replace Mike Eaves after the Badgers won just 12 games over two seasons. He brought on his brother Don and Osiecki, both also former UW players, as assistants in what then-athletic director Barry Alvarez called a "dream team."

The dream never fully was realized, and the UW program slipped further from a place among the nation's best.

"These are difficult decisions, especially when they affect people that you care about deeply," said McIntosh, who also made a coaching change with UW football this school year in firing Paul Chryst and hiring Luke Fickell.

"The reality is, the programs that we're talking about are bigger than any one of us, me included. The expectations that we have necessitate difficult decisions to be made."

Tony Granato was the Big Ten coach of the year twice, including just two seasons ago when the Badgers won the conference regular-season championship behind Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield and a dynamic offense.

But the 2021-22 season was a disaster in comparison, with Granato taking blame for not anticipating the departures of key players in the 2021 offseason.

And the Badgers lost their first four games this season, just the third such beginning in 60 modern-era seasons. They were 2-8 through 10 games, tied for the second-worst winning percentage at that point in a UW modern-era season.

UW split its last three regular-season series — against No. 1 Minnesota, No. 17 Michigan State and No. 10 Penn State — but was a distant seventh of seven Big Ten teams with 18 points, 16 behind a fifth-place tie between the Spartans and Nittany Lions.

"There was something that we didn't get done that we needed to get done as coaches," Granato said. "I can be thankful and grateful for my time here. I can tell you how much fun I had. I wish it went better from the win part of it. But lots of good things to remember from the experience, and that's what I'll take with me."

Attendance has suffered along with the team's results. UW had an average announced attendance of 8,000 for games at the Kohl Center this season, its lowest since 1971-72.

McIntosh, who fired Chryst five games into the football season, said he "didn't think that it was the right thing to disrupt the season" with a midseason men's hockey coaching change. But the writing was on the wall given a contract alterations for Granato last offseason.

Granato, who was paid $600,000 annually, had his five-year contract restructured to decrease UW's buyout and highlight that the 2022-23 season was make or break for the coach.

The school owes Granato $1 million for breaking the contract without cause before June 30, 2023. The amount of liquidated damages was due to go up by $333,000 on July 1.

"Just the end of last year on all of that, I knew we had to win this year," Granato said. "Losing in the first round of the playoffs, that's not winning. As a coach, you always know that's the ultimate way of being graded, by the record and the standings. When it's not what's expected, that's always a possibility."

The contract changes came after former associate head coach Mark Strobel signed a separation agreement last April that paid him $200,000 in what publicly was termed a resignation.

The Badgers had their second-worst modern-era record in 2021-22, 10-24-3. They were challenged offensively to a high degree: Their 2.05 goals per game average was second-worst in the modern era.

They lost by four goals or more nine times, most in program history. The regular season ended with a major stumble against archrival Minnesota in which the host Gophers outscored the Badgers 13-0 over two games.

This season started with the Badgers being swept at Ohio State and by St. Cloud State in the home opener. UW lost its first 11 Big Ten road games, stretching a program-record streak to 21 conference regular-season road contests, before defeating Penn State on Feb. 25.

McIntosh and senior associate AD Jason King, who oversees the UW hockey programs, decided last spring to stick with Granato as coach amid rising fan discontent. The decision came after Granato was in limbo publicly for nearly eight weeks after the season ended, with the administrators saying only that they were evaluating the program.

"As we went through the process of evaluating where we were and where we need to get to after the season, I felt comfortable that Tony deserved the opportunity to take us there," McIntosh said last April.

The initial coaching staff under Granato got a shakeup after the 2016-17 season, when Don Granato left for an NHL assistant coaching job. He's now coach of the Buffalo Sabres and this season got a contract extension through 2025-26.

Strobel replaced Don Granato on the UW staff. Brandt joined as an assistant coach after Strobel's departure.

UW surprised with a quick turnaround under Tony Granato, who was 20-15-1 and the Big Ten coach of the year in his first season, 2016-17, and got the Badgers to the conference championship game. They lost to Penn State in two overtimes and missed the NCAA Tournament.

The following three seasons had losing records, a first for a three-year period in UW's modern era.

Alvarez hired Granato away from an assistant coaching job with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings at a time when the UW program was foundering. The Badgers won the 2006 NCAA title and were in the 2010 championship game under Eaves, then won the first Big Ten playoff championship in 2014.

But the last two seasons with Eaves as coach, 2014-15 and 2015-16, were dour — 4-26-5 and 8-19-8, respectively.

Granato followed three coaches who all won NCAA championships with the Badgers. He was recruited by Bob Johnson, played for Jeff Sauer and took over for Eaves.

The Badgers went 10-1-1 in their last 12 Big Ten games to win the conference regular-season championship in 2021. Their first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons, however, was short-lived: UW was upset by Bemidji State in the first round.

The program has experienced more losing seasons — seven — over the last 10 seasons than winning ones. Granato was hired to reverse that, but his tenure added to it.

UW has employed only four full-time men's hockey head coaches over the last 57 seasons; Granato's seven-year stay was the shortest since John Riley spent three seasons leading the program at the start of its modern era starting in 1963.

McIntosh credited Granato, UW's No. 3 all-time goal-scorer with 100 in 152 games from 1983 to 1987, with giving everything he had to the program.

"He's an amazing person," McIntosh said. "He's an incredible Badger. He'll always have a place here and will be remembered that way. Nobody has given more to this program than coach Granato and his staff.

"At the end of the day, this program has a history and a legacy that has the highest of expectations. And it deserves a chance at consistently getting back to a championship level."