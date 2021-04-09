UW hockey: Caufield selected top player in Division I

Cole Caufield was two months removed from a freshman year with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team that checked many personal performance goals when he was asked last May to look toward the follow-up.

He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and the first Badgers player in 42 years to win a conference scoring title.

It was good, but it wasn't enough.

"I want to take over," Caufield said then. "I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points and be a leader. I think that's probably the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations. And be just a voice in the locker room, too, that people look to when times aren't so good."

It's hard to look back on it now and say Caufield didn't reach all of those goals. Recognition came Friday in the form of the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in Division I men's hockey, making him only the second Badgers player to earn the honor.

Caufield was the choice of a 30-member selection committee after a 30-goal, 52-point season — the best in the country in both counts. They represented increases of 11 goals and 16 points over his first-year totals despite playing in five fewer games because of a pandemic-shortened schedule.