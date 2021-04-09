UW hockey: Caufield selected top player in Division I

Cole Caufield was two months removed from a freshman year with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team that checked many personal performance goals when he was asked last May to look toward the follow-up.
He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and the first Badgers player in 42 years to win a conference scoring title.
It was good, but it wasn't enough.
"I want to take over," Caufield said then. "I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points and be a leader. I think that's probably the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations. And be just a voice in the locker room, too, that people look to when times aren't so good."
It's hard to look back on it now and say Caufield didn't reach all of those goals. Recognition came Friday in the form of the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in Division I men's hockey, making him only the second Badgers player to earn the honor.
Caufield was the choice of a 30-member selection committee after a 30-goal, 52-point season — the best in the country in both counts. They represented increases of 11 goals and 16 points over his first-year totals despite playing in five fewer games because of a pandemic-shortened schedule.
He beat out Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto, the other members of the Hobey Hat Trick that represented the top three in the voting. UW center Dylan Holloway was among the 10 finalists selected by coaches.
Caufield also was named a first-team All-American, UW's first since defenseman Jake McCabe in 2014. Holloway and UW senior forward Linus Weissbach were second-team picks.
Friday was a big day for Caufield's career in another way: He was due to make his professional debut with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League in a game at the Toronto Marlies.
That contest was scheduled to get into warmups right around the time the winner was named.
Caufield signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens one day after the Badgers' season ended last month. The Canadiens chose him with the 15th pick in the 2019 NHL draft, sparking a surge of interest in the Stevens Point native from an engaged Montreal fan base over his two seasons at UW.
He joins Blake Geoffrion as Hobey winners from UW. Geoffrion was a core piece of the 2009-10 Badgers team that is the last to appear in the Frozen Four.
UW had similar aspirations this season after making a run to the Big Ten regular-season title in the final two months. But a first-round loss to Bemidji State in the NCAA tournament sent the team home early and sent Caufield to Quebec after he signed his first pro deal.
Caufield had some signature moments late in the season. He scored 11 goals in his last six games, starting with a hat trick in his final home contest against Ohio State on Feb. 27. He was the first UW player with two hat tricks in a season since Brad Englehart in 1996-97.
He scored tying and go-ahead goals at Michigan State to help the Badgers clinch the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Caufield's overtime breakaway goal against Penn State in the Big Ten semifinals followed the tying score in the third period.
His talk about being more of a leader as a sophomore wasn't idle, according to teammates and coach Tony Granato.
"It's not just winning the trophy what the Hobey Baker season meant," said Granato, a finalist for the award as a UW senior in 1987. "It was his contributions to making his teammates better. It was contributions to being great in the locker room. It was contributions to setting the example for what it's like to be a competitor and what we wanted to see our team have as an identity. He did it all. The great thing about it is he brought people with him."