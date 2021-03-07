UW hockey: Big Ten title caps impressive turnaround

Players streamed off the bench to surround the goalie in celebration after Dylan Holloway killed the final seconds by pinning the puck to the boards in the corner. Badgers coaches hugged at the bench.

The team posed for photos on the Munn Ice Arena rink and lingered for more than 10 minutes to soak it all in.

“They’ve done it with class,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “They’ve done it with work. They’ve done it with a tremendous amount of commitment to turning this program around. So you feel proud for the guys that you have in the locker room.”

Caufield’s second goal, with 12:11 remaining, gave UW the lead after Michigan State went ahead in the second period. The sophomore scored his sixth goal in the last three games and NCAA-leading 25th of the season after Holloway collected a turnover behind the net and delivered a crisp pass to the front.

His power-play score with 17.5 seconds left in the second period was both remarkable and timely for the Badgers, who were uptight given what was on the line.

Caufield hit the only few inches of the net that were available from low in the right circle — a decidedly low-percentage shooting area for most players. Not for Caufield.